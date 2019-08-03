Time to accumulate stocks; second half of 2019 will be more rewarding

The current market is at a tricky stage, but our advice remains the same — “Stick to quality”. Investors should accumulate stocks patiently, and rewards will be seen in the second half of the year, Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research – Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.



Q) What do you make of the earnings which have come so far from various sectors? What were the hits and the misses?

A) Earnings have been a mixed bag. But, more importantly, the commentary post-earnings have been not so encouraging, which is a cause of concern for the markets. The hits are quite clear like Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Dabur India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance Industries.



Q) How is August likely to pan out for investors? And, what are the important events to watch out for in the month?

However, there have been quite a few misses like Axis bank, M&M Financial Services, as well as auto stocks. The misses have been more than the hits at this juncture. A) More earnings are expected and will continue to remain in limelight. The month of August, otherwise, will be an uneventful month. Q) The most important question which everyone is asking is: when will be bottom out? There are no positive surprises from the earnings. The economy is showing signs of a slowdown, and corporate governance issues keep on coming up in form or the other.

A) There are no major triggers for the market, and the recovery is not known. So, a bottom out on valuation is some distance away. It is safe to assume that the market is likely to see a protracted cycle of bottoming out. Q) In July, we saw a glimpse of selling in top largecaps, which is not a positive sign if you are a bull. Which will correct the most, the HDFC twins or Bajaj twins? Close