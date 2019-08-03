App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Time to accumulate stocks; second half of 2019 will be more rewarding

The current market is at a tricky stage, but our advice remains the same — “Stick to quality”

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The current market is at a tricky stage, but our advice remains the same — “Stick to quality”. Investors should accumulate stocks patiently, and rewards will be seen in the second half of the year, Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research – Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) What do you make of the earnings which have come so far from various sectors? What were the hits and the misses?
A) Earnings have been a mixed bag. But, more importantly, the commentary post-earnings have been not so encouraging, which is a cause of concern for the markets. The hits are quite clear like Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Dabur India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance Industries.

 However, there have been quite a few misses like Axis bank, M&M Financial Services, as well as auto stocks. The misses have been more than the hits at this juncture.
Q) How is August likely to pan out for investors? And, what are the important events to watch out for in the month?

A) More earnings are expected and will continue to remain in limelight. The month of August, otherwise, will be an uneventful month.

Q) The most important question which everyone is asking is: when will be bottom out? There are no positive surprises from the earnings. The economy is showing signs of a slowdown, and corporate governance issues keep on coming up in form or the other.

A) There are no major triggers for the market, and the recovery is not known. So, a bottom out on valuation is some distance away. It is safe to assume that the market is likely to see a protracted cycle of bottoming out.

Q) In July, we saw a glimpse of selling in top largecaps, which is not a positive sign if you are a bull. Which will correct the most, the HDFC twins or Bajaj twins?

 A) At this point, it seems more likely that the Bajaj twins could fall more.
Q) It looks like things are changing fast on Dalal Street. What do you advise investors to do – how can they decide what stocks to keep and which ones to sell out?

A) The current market is at a tricky stage but our advice remains the same — “Stick to quality”. Investors should accumulate stocks patiently and rewards will be seen in the second half of the year.

Naveen Kulkarni
Naveen Kulkarni
Head of Research|Reliance Securities
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 3, 2019 11:12 am

