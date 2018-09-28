Time Technoplast slips 1% after promoters sell stake in co

Shares of Time Technoplast slipped 1.5 percent intraday Friday after promoters have sold 1.1 percent stake of the company.

Promoter companies including Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services together have sold 25,03,230 shares (1.1% of the total capital of the company out of total promoters equity of 52.3 percent).

As on June 2018 as per BSE shareholding pattern Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services were holding 15.96 percent, 9.91 and 18.65 percent stake in the company.

At 13:33 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 811, down Rs 9.00, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil