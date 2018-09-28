Time Technoplast slips 1% after promoters sell stake in co

Promoter companies including Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services together have sold 25,03,230 shares (1.1% of the total capital of the company out of total promoters equity of 52.3 percent).
Shares of Time Technoplast slipped 1.5 percent intraday Friday after promoters have sold 1.1 percent stake of the company.
As on June 2018 as per BSE shareholding pattern Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services were holding 15.96 percent, 9.91 and 18.65 percent stake in the company.
