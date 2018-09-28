App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Time Technoplast slips 1% after promoters sell stake in co

Promoter companies including Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services together have sold 25,03,230 shares (1.1% of the total capital of the company out of total promoters equity of 52.3 percent).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Time Technoplast slipped 1.5 percent intraday Friday after promoters have sold 1.1 percent stake of the company.

Promoter companies including Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services together have sold 25,03,230 shares (1.1% of the total capital of the company out of total promoters equity of 52.3 percent).

As on June 2018 as per BSE shareholding pattern Vishwalaxmi Trading & Finance, Time Exports and Time Securities Services were holding 15.96 percent, 9.91 and 18.65 percent stake in the company.

At 13:33 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 811, down Rs 9.00, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 01:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.