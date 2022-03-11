Time for India to grab manufacturing opportunity: Shankar Sharma

On digital marketing company Brightcom, Sharma said he is still invested in the firm and there is a special audit going and hopes to see the results in the next few weeks.

It might seem counterintuitive, but at a time the country is facing a rising trend in both soft and hard commodities, Shankar Sharma, vice-chairman and joint managing director, First Global, believes it is a good time for India to grab the manufacturing opportunity.

“On the manufacturing side, there is definitely a movement. I find a lot of companies saying that the offshoring of contract manufacturing, etc, is a real story. Also, in the BRIC nations, India does stand out and that is a testimony to the fact that India is a liberal country, it has a framework for running the country well, it doesn’t get involved in extraneous matters, and that is why the world likes India,” Sharma said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.

“So it is time India stands up and grabs this opportunity because I do believe there is a significant amount of manufacturing that India is going to capture in this whole China, Russia imbroglio,” Sharma added.

The recent uptick in crude oil prices has come as a surprise and investors had no idea of the headwinds they are currently seeing.

The market veteran said the carnage in the market has been focused on financials. He added that he doesn’t remember the last time the market saw a 52-week low for blue-chip FMCG firms like Hindustan Lever and Asian Paints. “When people want a five-year view, I always tell them you have no idea even five months out what is going to happen,” he said.

He said that he sees great buying opportunities in the small-cap space where he is spoilt for choice.

“People who are the biggest losers in blue chips despite the bull markets and even at least in the medium bear market right now, the take is now green on small-caps. The trade has now shifted to the small-cap space even as the market has fallen. I don’t see any blue-chip stock giving double-digit returns in the near term but in small-caps I see a lot of opportunities,” he said.

On digital marketing company Brightcom, Sharma said he is still invested in the firm and there is a special audit going and hopes to see the results in the next few weeks. Sharma has acquired a 1.25 percent stake in the company.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ordered a forensic audit by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India into the financial statements of Brightcom Group for the financial years 2014-15 to 2019-20. The regulator said it found discrepancies in the disclosures by Brightcom Group that could be detrimental to the interests of investors and securities markets.

Sharma advised small retail investors who have entered the markets recently and have lost most of the investment in this falling market to delve deep into why they made those losses without blaming markets. “You aren’t going to become seriously rich in the markets without, at some point, becoming seriously poor,” Sharma said.