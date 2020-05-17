Time cycle indicates high volatility ahead, deploy ‘advance straddle-cum-short strangle’ spread in Nifty

Chhitij Jain

Strategy Setup - Straddle Cum Short Strangle Spread in Nifty

High volatility could be a hard nut to crack for traders in the coming days amid stimulus package announcements by the government.

This week will also pass through the important phase of time cycle, which falls in between May 16 and 21 every year. Historical data suggests that major movement has happened in this duration.

Considering the situation, traders can opt for 'straddle cum ratio strangle' to handle volatility and take advantage of price movement on either side. Long positions in ATM Call and Put option can be taken along with short positions in deep OTM call and Put option in the ratio of 1:2.

Option chain analysis

Currently, the ground zero for Nifty is 9,150 i.e. we are at the money, at this level. To understand the trend, we need to observe the data related to immediate higher and lower strike price options.

The Call option of 9,200 strike price has added 3,324 new contracts on the short side whereas the Put option of 9,100 strike price has added 3,437 fresh contracts on short side.

Data points out the dilemma among bulls and bears as there is no specific bias on one side. Moving ahead, two immediate support points are emerging at 9,000 and 8,800 where 9,000 PE hold maximum cumulative open interest of more than 12,800 contracts and 8,800 PE hold more than 10,000 contracts on short side in total.

Short term resistance is shaping up in the 9,400-9,500 range. Call option of 9,400 strike has witnessed fresh open interest addition of more than 7,200 contracts and 9500 CE holds maximum cumulative open interest of more than 23,000 contracts. Data is indicating a slight bias on the short side as the quantum of Call writing is quite high as compared to writing in Put option.

Technical structure

There is rising wedge formation which indicated that short term bias is on the downside. High stimulus package announced by the Centre to inject liquidity into the system did not reflect in the price action of Nifty. Gap up opening on Wednesday's trading session has fizzled out after testing 50-day exponential moving average.

In the coming week, high volatility can be expected in a wide range. As per Fibonacci projection, the resistance level for the next week is 9,561 which is 61.8 percent retracement projection of the previous week range. On the other hand, support levels exist at 8,715. RSI is trading in a sideways zone indicates that broad range could be maintained but volatility will not be ruled out.

Trading strategy

Technical structure and derivatives data is suggesting that high volatile moves can be expected in the coming week in the 8,715-9,560 range.

Range is wide enough to opt for long straddle in the Nifty which would help the traders to play with volatility. To reduce the overall cost in the strategy short ratio strangle can also be adopted simultaneously.

Buy Nifty 9150 CE@ 185Buy Nifty 9150 PE@ 157Sell Nifty 9600 CE@ 32.6 (2lots)Sell Nifty 8700 PE@ 36 (2lots)Net outflow - 204.80Maximum profit - 245.20

Profit booking range - 9,560 to 9,600 on higher side, and 8,750 to 8,700 on lower side.

Note: Option premium resembles the closing price as on May 15 for May 21 contract.

(The author is Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.