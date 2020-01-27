Tilaknagar Industries share price jumps 5% after settling total dues to IDBI Bank

Share price of liquor manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries jumped 5 percent intraday on January 27 after the company settled the dues of IDBI Bank by paying Rs 16.04 crore towards full and final settlement of the total dues of Rs 44 .13 crore payable to the Bank as per company's records.

Tilaknagar Industries opted for one-time settlement as the company's account has been classified as NPA by the bank. As per the OTS, the company has settled the dues to the bank by paying Rs 16.04 crore (OTS amount) towards full and final settlement of the total dues of Rs 44 .13 crore payable to the bank as per company's records, according to a filing to the BSE.