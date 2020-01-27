Tilaknagar Industries share price jumps 5% after settling total dues to IDBI Bank

The stock price touched upper circuit of Rs 16.97 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.68 times.
Share price of liquor manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries jumped 5 percent intraday on January 27 after the company settled the dues of IDBI Bank by paying Rs 16.04 crore towards full and final settlement of the total dues of Rs 44 .13 crore payable to the Bank as per company's records.
Tilaknagar Industries opted for one-time settlement as the company's account has been classified as NPA by the bank. As per the OTS, the company has settled the dues to the bank by paying Rs 16.04 crore (OTS amount) towards full and final settlement of the total dues of Rs 44 .13 crore payable to the bank as per company's records, according to a filing to the BSE.The stock price has already seen a steady rise with the scrip gaining over 30 percent in the last seven days. It was quoting at Rs 16.97, up Rs 0.80, or 4.95 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 16.97 and an intraday low of Rs 16.60. The stock price also touched upper circuit of Rs 16.97 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.68 times.