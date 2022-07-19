English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Tight race is on as old guards take on new guns in electric bus bay: BofA Securities

    The shift is being led by the government, especially state transport authorities which account for 20-25 percent of industry pie typically

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bus electrification in India is zipping in a fast lane and, even as there is a tussle between traditional players and new ventures, BofA Securities suggests that everyone has a chance to emerge a winner.

    Analysts at the brokerage firm say the opportunity in the electric bus segment – which is less talked about compared to passenger vehicles (PV) – is big. They say that orders for electric buses could touch $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) within two years. This would mean 5 percent penetration, more than PVs.

    State-controlled Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) recently completed a tender for 5,500 buses. Reports have suggested that it may float a tender for 50,000 buses in the next five years.

    “The EV shift in intracity transportation is feasible, given predictable routes, ease of setting up charging at depots and the running cost of sub-Rs 10 per kilometre versus 25-35 per kilometre for CNG and diesel bus variants,” said Gunjan Prithyani, Research Analyst at BofA Securities.

    The shift is being led by the government, especially state transport authorities, which account for 20-25 percent of industry pie typically. The private sector is yet to jump on the bandwagon. The buyers are opting for lease model, where ownership remains with the automakers and the transport operator pays at a per-kilometer rate.

    Close

    Related stories

    BofA Securities said this space will be consolidated and the tussle is on between oil guards like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, and new guns like Olectra Greentech, PMI Electro and JBM Auto.

    “Narrative is similar across old and new (players) – sizable growth opportunity, aggressive capacity ramp-up and cap raise is imminent given capex intensity in lease model in EVs,” said Prithyani.

    Many companies have tied up with foreign leaders in the e-bus space to get the technology. Olectra has a tie-up with Chinese BYD, while JBM Auto has partnered with Poland’s Polaris. Tata Motors recently floated a fully owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, to focus on EV as service. It also won the tender of 5,500 buses floated by CESL, but it is still playing a catch-up.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Market Edge #Olectra Greentech #Stock Edge #Tata Motors
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 12:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.