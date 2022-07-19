Tight race is on as old guards take on new guns in electric bus bay: BofA Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bus electrification in India is zipping in a fast lane and, even as there is a tussle between traditional players and new ventures, BofA Securities suggests that everyone has a chance to emerge a winner.

Analysts at the brokerage firm say the opportunity in the electric bus segment – which is less talked about compared to passenger vehicles (PV) – is big. They say that orders for electric buses could touch $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) within two years. This would mean 5 percent penetration, more than PVs.

State-controlled Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) recently completed a tender for 5,500 buses. Reports have suggested that it may float a tender for 50,000 buses in the next five years.

“The EV shift in intracity transportation is feasible, given predictable routes, ease of setting up charging at depots and the running cost of sub-Rs 10 per kilometre versus 25-35 per kilometre for CNG and diesel bus variants,” said Gunjan Prithyani, Research Analyst at BofA Securities.

The shift is being led by the government, especially state transport authorities, which account for 20-25 percent of industry pie typically. The private sector is yet to jump on the bandwagon. The buyers are opting for lease model, where ownership remains with the automakers and the transport operator pays at a per-kilometer rate.

BofA Securities said this space will be consolidated and the tussle is on between oil guards like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, and new guns like Olectra Greentech, PMI Electro and JBM Auto.

“Narrative is similar across old and new (players) – sizable growth opportunity, aggressive capacity ramp-up and cap raise is imminent given capex intensity in lease model in EVs,” said Prithyani.