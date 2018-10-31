App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tide Water Oil surges 20% as board to mull voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange

Tide Water Oil said directors at its 319th board meeting scheduled to be held on November 12 will consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tide Water Oil shares rallied as much as 20 percent intraday Wednesday ahead of board meeting to consider voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange.

The stock was quoting at Rs 5,489.25, up Rs 405.25, or 7.97 percent on the BSE, at 12:28 hours IST.

The company said directors at its 319th board meeting scheduled to be held on November 12 will consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018 and also consider payment of interim dividend for the year 2018-19.

In the aforesaid meeting the board will also consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from Calcutta Stock Exchange.

The company has fixed November 20 as record date for payment of interim dividend to the shareholders, if payment of such dividend is approved by the board.

Tide Water Oil manufactures and markets Veedol brand of lubricants.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tide Water Oil

