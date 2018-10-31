App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

TI Financial Holdings Q2 standalone net up 11.6%



PTI @moneycontrolcom
TI Financial Holdings, formerly Tube Investments of India, has recorded a 11.6 percent rise in its standalone net profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 at Rs 27.79 crore.

The Murugappa Group company had recorded standalone net profits at Rs 24.88 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2018 standalone net profits grew to Rs 30.22 crore from Rs 24.54 crore registered year ago, TI Financial Holdings said in a BSE filing on October 31.

Total income for the July-September quarter rose to Rs 29.53 crore from Rs 26.26 crore registered year ago.

For the half year period ending September 30, 2018 total income increased to Rs 33.42 crore from Rs 26.26 crore registered during the same period of the last fiscal.

Shares of TI Financial Holdings ended at Rs 488.10 apiece, up by 1.22 percent over the previous close in BSE.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:47 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #TI Financial Holdings

