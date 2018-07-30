Thyrocare Technologies gains 6% as board to consider buyback

The 18th annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 11, 2018.
Shares of Thyrocare Technologies added 6.6 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 04, 2018, to consider a proposal to buy back equity shares.
The 18th annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 11, 2018.
At 11:28 Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 630.25 up Rs 36.75, or 6.19 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 11:30 am