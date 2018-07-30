Thyrocare Technologies gains 6% as board to consider buyback

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies added 6.6 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 04, 2018, to consider a proposal to buy back equity shares.

The 18th annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 11, 2018.

At 11:28 Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 630.25 up Rs 36.75, or 6.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil