App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thyrocare Technologies gains 6% as board to consider buyback

The 18th annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 11, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies added 6.6 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 04, 2018, to consider a proposal to buy back equity shares.

The 18th annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 11, 2018.

At 11:28 Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 630.25 up Rs 36.75, or 6.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 11:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.