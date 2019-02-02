Thumbs up to Interim Budget; Govt provided stimulus for growth: Mahesh Patil

It's a prudent Budget with a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent to GDP in an election year, although one needs to keep in mind the off-balance-sheet funding and higher market borrowing, Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Your first reaction on the Interim Budget?

A) Coming against a backdrop of the General Elections to be held later this year, the Interim Budget FY19-20 is a populist budget targeted to farmers and low-income middle class, and providing a stimulus of Rs 1 lakh crore to the economy. It will give a boost to consumption across rural and urban India.

Q) Do you give a Thumbs up or Thumbs down? Also, your rating from 1-5 (5 being the best) for the Interim Budget.

A) I would give a thumbs-up and a rating of 4 to the Interim Budget. It’s a prudent budget with a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent to GDP in an election year, although one needs to keep in mind the off-balance-sheet funding and higher market borrowing.

While the GST collections target for FY20 seems a tad aggressive, the direct tax revenue projections are realistic. The government has also made realistic assumptions on expenditure despite this being a pre-election budget.

The key highlight is that when the economic momentum was slowing, the government has provided a stimulus for growth, especially on the consumption front. The budget has a feel-good factor and will help to get consumer confidence back.

Q) Top stocks which emerged as winners on the Budget Day and why

A) The direct income support for farmers as well as the tax benefits for the middle class will increase disposable income and benefit sectors such as Consumer Staples, small ticket consumer discretionary, 2 Wheelers, housing finance companies, retail-oriented banks, and NBFCs.

