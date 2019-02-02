App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Check out the week's top 10 movers and shakers
Recommended articleCheck out the week's top 10 movers and shakers

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thumbs up to Interim Budget; Govt provided stimulus for growth: Mahesh Patil

The direct income support for farmers as well as the tax benefits for the middle class will increase disposable income.

Mahesh Patil
Whatsapp

It's a prudent Budget with a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent to GDP in an election year, although one needs to keep in mind the off-balance-sheet funding and higher market borrowing, Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Your first reaction on the Interim Budget?

A) Coming against a backdrop of the General Elections to be held later this year, the Interim Budget FY19-20 is a populist budget targeted to farmers and low-income middle class, and providing a stimulus of Rs 1 lakh crore to the economy. It will give a boost to consumption across rural and urban India.

Q) Do you give a Thumbs up or Thumbs down? Also, your rating from 1-5 (5 being the best) for the Interim Budget.

Mahesh Patil
Mahesh Patil
Co-Chief Investment Officer|Birla Sun Life Asset Management

A) I would give a thumbs-up and a rating of 4 to the Interim Budget. It’s a prudent budget with a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent to GDP in an election year, although one needs to keep in mind the off-balance-sheet funding and higher market borrowing.

While the GST collections target for FY20 seems a tad aggressive, the direct tax revenue projections are realistic. The government has also made realistic assumptions on expenditure despite this being a pre-election budget.

The key highlight is that when the economic momentum was slowing, the government has provided a stimulus for growth, especially on the consumption front. The budget has a feel-good factor and will help to get consumer confidence back.

Q) Top stocks which emerged as winners on the Budget Day and why

A) The direct income support for farmers as well as the tax benefits for the middle class will increase disposable income and benefit sectors such as Consumer Staples, small ticket consumer discretionary, 2 Wheelers, housing finance companies, retail-oriented banks, and NBFCs.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Columns #Market #markey outlook

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.