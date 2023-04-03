 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three factors will drive auto-stock prices in FY24, according to Morgan Stanley

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

March volumes indicate an acceleration in EV adoption and improving export numbers, going by MS’ report

Tractor volumes were disappointing, impacted by unseasonal rains, according to Morgan Stanley. (Representational image)

Product mix, margin, and market share will be key drivers for auto stocks in FY24, said a Morgan Stanley report released after the March auto sales numbers.

Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Motors are the analysts’ preferred picks in the original-equipment manufacturers (OEM) space. Besides these three stocks, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra and Mahindra are two other stocks that MS is overweight on.

March volumes indicate an acceleration in EV adoption and improving export numbers, going by MS’ report. Auto exports, which had been declining since early 2022 due to macro challenges, seemed to be improving. “During March, the exports run rate improved sequentially – TVS saw 41% MoM growth in exports (down 32% YoY) against the last 10 years'average of 6% MoM. MSIL (Maruti Suzuki) and Eicher also saw sharp sequential export pickups,” wrote the analysts.