Three factors will drive auto-stock prices in FY24, according to Morgan Stanley

Tractor volumes were disappointing, impacted by unseasonal rains, according to Morgan Stanley. (Representational image)

Product mix, margin, and market share will be key drivers for auto stocks in FY24, said a Morgan Stanley report released after the March auto sales numbers.

Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Motors are the analysts’ preferred picks in the original-equipment manufacturers (OEM) space. Besides these three stocks, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra and Mahindra are two other stocks that MS is overweight on.

March volumes indicate an acceleration in EV adoption and improving export numbers, going by MS’ report. Auto exports, which had been declining since early 2022 due to macro challenges, seemed to be improving. “During March, the exports run rate improved sequentially – TVS saw 41% MoM growth in exports (down 32% YoY) against the last 10 years'average of 6% MoM. MSIL (Maruti Suzuki) and Eicher also saw sharp sequential export pickups,” wrote the analysts.

Passenger vehicles saw 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, in line with estimates; and two-wheeler volumes rose by 13 percent YoY, with E2W retail growing at a much faster 73 percent YoY when compared to ICE 2W’s volume growth of 23 percent YoY.

Market penetration of electric vehicles, which is the total number of e-vehicles registered to the total number of vehicles registered, has gone up significantly and more so in the four-wheeler space. Market penetration of E4W (electric four wheeler) has shot up to 2.5 percent from 1 percent in January 2023, while that of E2W (electric 2W) has risen steadily to 5.9 percent from 5.2 percent in February. For FY23, E2W penetration was 4.6 percent.

The analysts maintain that E2W makers will scale up in 2023 and consolidate in 2024. They noted that the market share of legacy OEMs have improved from 6% in March 2022to 25% in March 2023(TVS at 20%, Bajaj at 5% and Hero at 0.1%).

Medium to heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sales remained strong, with domestic retail sales growing at 29% YoY. “Growth was driven by pre-buying due to the applicability of BS VI-2 emission norms in April 2023,” wrote the analysts, adding that has already announced a price hike of 5% in its CV portfolio.

That said, tractor volumes were disappointing, impacted by unseasonal rains. “Escorts Kubota (non covered) however, expects demand to remain strong driven by better crop prices and improved finance availability,” stated the MS report.