App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomas Cook falls 3%; Crisil keeps credit rating unchanged

Thomas Cook slipped despite the company saying that it is a separate entity from the now-bankrupt Thomas Cook Plc of the UK.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Thomas Cook India slipped more than 3 percent intraday on September 30, the sixth straight sessions that the shares have fallen, despite its statement that was an entirely separate entity from the now-collapsed Thomas Cook Plc of the UK.

In a BSE filing on September 23, the company said Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings had acquired the entire 77 percent stake of the UK’s Thomas Cook in the Indian travel company in 2012.

The stock has been hammered 14 percent in the last three sessions, as many believe that Thomas Cook (India) is the sister company of the UK travel agency.

Close

Crisil has kept the rating of Thomas Cook (India) unchanged, saying it has no linkage with the UK’s bankrupt Thomas Cook.

related news

"Crisil's credit bulletin dated September 26, communicated to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, reflects that the ratings of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd remain unaffected as the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook Plc in UK has no linkage with Thomas Cook (India) Ltd," the ratings agency said in a statement.

“The last seven years have been fruitful as we continue to grow and build our legacy as an independent entity,” said Madhavan Menon, Chairman and Managing Director,  Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

He further said, “It is important that we clarify for the record that Thomas Cook (India) Limited is financially strong, profitable and maintains a positive outlook in the travel and tourism sector and continues to witness strong growth.”

The Thomas Cook India Group’s cash and bank deposits balances stand at Rs 1,389 crore (Rs 13,890 million) as of June 30.

At 1354 hours, Thomas Cook (India) was quoting at Rs 133.95, down Rs 4.40, or 3.18 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 140 and an intraday low of Rs 128.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Thomas Cook

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.