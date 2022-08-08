This VP at Prabhudas Lilladher says these four sectors will help Nifty scale 18,000 mark

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has been bullish on the IT index from 26,000 levels and may continue to stay positive.

The vice-president of the Technical Research desk at PL believes that there is an immense potential in this sector with the way the index has collapsed from the peak from 39,400 levels and it has just retraced almost 25 percent from the bottom.

After more than 14 percent rally 15,200-17,400 levels in the last one-and-a-half months, the Nifty50 can achieve the psychological target of 18,000 levels, only if it gets support of IT pack, Auto, FMCG heavyweights, and Energy index, especially RIL, Vaishali shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol. Excerpts from discussion:

The market has seen a healthy recovery from June lows, but if we see the year-to-date data, the Nifty has just turned positive, whereas the broader markets (mid-cap and small-cap) are still negative. Do you think the rally is yet to happen on a broader space and also is it the time to take positions in mid-caps and small-caps?

The Nifty, from a technical perspective, has given a good bounce to see the near-term resistance of 17,800. On near term basis we would be witnessing a range of 16,800-17,800, so definitely we would expect a good run up in mid-cap and small-cap stocks too.

Related stories Vaishali Parekh Vice President of the Technical Research desk|Prabhudas Lilladher

Also read - Mid-cap Mania | Stocks that the largest mutual fund houses love to hold

The Nifty Midcap 100 index has crossed the significant 200-DMA (daily moving average) level of 29,360 zone and if the benchmark has to reach the 17,800 levels, then mid-cap stocks are likely to perform further with the index expected to touch 32,000 levels.

Bank Nifty has seen formation of higher high higher low since June lows and has been holding to the upper Bollinger Band. Do you think the banking index is marching towards 40,000?

Bank Nifty has been making a strong trend with a range of 35,000-41,000 as per the projection with series of higher highs and higher lows and would need to cross decisively the next zone of 39,300 levels.

The zone around 38,000 is finding resistance as of now and needs to be decisively breached for the continuation of the upward trend to reach our initial expected target of 39,300. And further strength if maintained can help the index to touch 40,000 and further upward.

Also Read - IOC, HPCL, BPCL post Rs 18,480 cr loss in Q1 on holding petrol, diesel prices

The Nifty50 has been in an uptrend and has not filled any bullish gap zones. Also there has been higher high and higher low formation since June lows. Do you expect the index to cross 18,000 in August series and record high by Diwali?

As of now, Nifty index is expected to achieve 17,800 levels in the near future provided 17,450-17,500 is decisively breached and post that with the help of IT pack with further improvement, Auto which is already in strong uptrend, FMCG heavyweights picking up gradually and Energy index specially RIL continues to show strength with further improvement in the bias, then the index can be anticipated to achieve the target of 18,000 levels.

Nifty Auto index is the biggest gainer among sectors on the year-to-date basis performance as well as from March lows. Do you think the sector is getting overbought now or is it marching towards 15,000 before any major correction?

Auto index has shown a robust upmove & still there are no signs of reversal. So would expect a further upward move with series of higher highs and higher lows and only a decisive dip below 12,200 would negate our bullish view.

With another higher bottom formation pattern formed from current levels, further continuation of the strong uptrend can be anticipated with targets of 14,200 and 15,000 levels.

Also read - Reliance to hold its 44th AGM on August 29: All you need to know

With the double bottom formation, do you think the IT index is gradually moving in northward direction and will be able to fill the big bearish gap zone created on April 18 by end of this year?

I have been bullish on the IT index from 26,000 levels and continue to stay positive. If the next resistance zone of 30,550 is decisively breached, then we can anticipate the next upward move for the next higher targets.

There is immense potential in this sector with the way the index has collapsed from the peak from 39,400 levels and currently it has just retraced almost 25 percent from the bottom.

Adani Total Gas is the biggest gainer among Nifty Midcap 150 index, rising 90 percent in 2022. What are your charts telling about this stock, and is it looking overbought now?

Agreed, Adani Total Gas has been in overbought since quite a while, keep trailing stop-loss or book partial profits. In the weekly chart, it has indicated the channel pattern breakout above Rs 3,130 levels to anticipate for further 20-25 percent gain.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.s