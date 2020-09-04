This top Fund Manager turns cautious, hedges almost 80% of the portfolio

Reliance Industries, SBI, Cipla should do well because of the moats they have, along with big cash reserves, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder and CIO True Beacon and Zerodha, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) After a sharp rally of over 50% since March has the rise become too hot to handle? What is your hedge fund strategy?

A) In so many ways, the current rally has kind of run ahead of the fundamentals. I think businesses on the ground are not doing too well.

But, the stock prices do not seem to be reflecting that. This could be because of excess liquidity or falling interest rate cycle, a plateauing real estate sector, and many other factors.

But, personally, I'm a bit sceptical and circumspect about the short-term expectations that people might have from the market.

At the current juncture, as a fund, True Beacon One (manages about $3 billion) -- we have hedged up to 80 percent of the positions. So, we have net exposure of just 20 percent and this is the highest level of hedges that we are structurally allowed to have.

And, it kind of just reiterates how sceptical we are about this rally and how we would rather lean on the direction of capital preservation at this point and forgo any last leg of a rally or any 5-10% alpha that might be left in the market. We are erring on the side of caution right now.

Q) What is your strategy when it comes to picking stocks. The liquidity wave has pushed many boats higher which look promising when it comes to growth?

A) Most stocks have seen a significant rally. For many practical reasons we still don’t know which industry will be worst affected once the moratorium is over and companies have to come back and pay back the debt on their books.

We don’t know which companies will default, which companies will find it hard and will need to restructure their loan balances.

So it’s very, very hard to call which companies might do well and which ones will not. The trend we saw in our country for the last few years is that the largest of companies typically who have a big mote on their books, continue to do well.

So, our bets continue to remain with companies like Infosys, Reliance Industries, SBI, Cipla, and we feel that these companies shall do well because of the mote they have, along with big cash reserves.

We’re sticking to the large companies. I would say that the majority of the allocation that we have made is towards the five largest companies.

Q) Heartiest congratulations on competing 1 year, any new product which you plan to launch?

A) It has been a year which has blown by very quickly. I think most people would agree that the pandemic has kind of made all our lives blur and people have not realized actually what has happened in the last six months.

As a fund house, it being True Beacon’s anniversary, our goal was always to outperform the markets by 6% to 8%, by markets I mean, the Nifty, which is our benchmark.

We’ve done that and we are about a 25% alpha at this point, and we have gotten luckier in a couple of fronts and managed to have a really good year. We’re probably the best performing fund in India for the last one year.

But going ahead, I think our goal has now drifted drastically towards capital preservation. We’re not seeking that much alpha right now.

More so, we are 80% hedged, trying to prevent any capital losses if there were to be a significant correction in the market. So, our outlook has changed completely.

In terms of new products, we have the FPI which allows for foreign investors to come into the country. We’ve gone after individual investors across the world from America, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

We’re starting to see the first few investors coming and money has started trickling in from that pocket, I am very excited about that. That was our Fund II. Fund III, we are working on right now and it should be out in about the next six months.

Q) What is your take on the GDP data and can we say that the worst is over?

A) GDP is a backwards-looking indicator. It never tells you what will happen in the ensuing quarter, but more about what has happened up until now.

We have also seen that the government tends to revise these numbers so many times that the legitimacy of these numbers has to be questioned at some level.

I think we all realize that things are bad and it does not look like things are going to pick up any time soon considering we’re becoming one of the most prominent pandemics affected regions in the world and the numbers seem to be going up on a daily basis.

So, I would continue to remain circumspect about the future. I don’t think GDP has been bad but, I don’t see any immediate recovery happening for any reason.

I think this will be a prolonged slump, malice that we will continue to remain in for a significant amount of time.

The advice would be the same for everybody. I think many times markets kind of run up on liquidity and sentiment and people often forget to watch the fundamentals and see how well businesses are actually doing.

This happens because at the end of the day, you’re not just buying the stock, and at the same time you are buying the underlying business as well.

We recommend investors should watch the fundamentals closely, and stay on the side of good companies, conservative companies which they believe will be around for the next decade at least.

Q) What is the strategy which one should follow around asset allocation? How much money should one be parking let’s say in overseas funds or stocks?

A) If you are talking about overseas funds which are onshore in India like I think Motilal has some funds like that, and they’ve done exceedingly well.

Everything in the U.S. markets has rallied immaterial of what industry over the last six months or seven months, so things are pretty heated up there too.

I think we have an impending election in November and since Trump has kind of sold his reelection based on how well the economy has done under him, I think the chances of those markets correcting before November might not be very high.

I'm sure he’ll do something to keep the markets up until the reelection is over at least. So, I would say for the very short term, you can definitely invest in foreign funds but if you’re taking a longer-term perspective, they are very expensive right now and should be approached with a lot of caution.

I think equity as an asset class, at this point, is very expensive. But, the problem is, the alternate asset class is right now yielding nothing, practically nothing.

So, it might not be the worst idea to stay in fixed income or cash until you get opportunities that typically come about every one or two years.

Q) Where are the pockets of opportunity? Is it midcap IT, the chemicals sectors, or the agrichemical space?

A) Right, so there is the rebalance happening and money is flowing towards a new and more innovative kind of company. But, the problem in India is, these companies pretty much always go to the private equity side to raise capital and they don’t come into the stock markets fox example companies like Flipkart, Ola, or a Swiggy.

Most of the companies that are listed are not really on the forefront of innovation. Most of these companies are either in the services sector or old school manufacturing companies, so I don’t see any opportunities there.

But, my personal picks right now and the allocations I have, have been in the IT, pharma spaces. I think these two spaces will do quite well when there is turmoil. So I have a reasonable allocation to both these sides.

