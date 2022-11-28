 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This technical chartist expects Nifty to scale 19,000 by December but has doubt about sustainability

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

Tirthankar Das, technical & derivatives analyst (retail), Ashika Stock Broking, expects the volatility index the India VIX, which sank to a 14-month low, to start inching up from December end

Tirthankar Das, technical & derivatives analyst (retail), Ashika Stock Broking, expects the Nifty to scale 18,900-19,000 by December but has doubts about the index holding on to the level.

Das, who has more than 15 years of experience in analysing equities, commodities and derivatives, said after registering a low of 16,747 in September, the Nifty has been rising continuously, which may lead to profit booking at higher levels.

The India VIX index, which measures fear in the stock market and hit a 14-month low of 11.88 points recently, would be influenced by two important factors—the Q3FY23 performance and budget expectations, he said.  The index would likely begin to inch up from December end, Das said in an interview to Moneycontrol. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect a Santa rally in the December series to take the Nifty above 19,000?

The Nifty endured its northbound journey for the second consecutive month in a row, tracking buoyant global cues, weaker-than-expected US inflation readings, strong Q2FY23 results, a fall in the dollar index, and softening bond yields. Foreign investors, too, have infused close to Rs 27,396 crore in Indian equities, so far, this month. This came following a net outflow of just Rs 8 crore last month and Rs 7,624 crore in September.

Against such a backdrop, we continue to maintain a positive outlook on the benchmark Nifty and expect it to scale 18,900-19,000 level by December 2022 gradually. However, sustainability remains doubtful, as the Nifty, since registering a low of 16,747 in September 2022, has been on a continuous rising spree, which might invite profit booking at higher levels.