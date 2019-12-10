'This sugar stock could see a double-digit swing in next 3-4 weeks'

Aditya Agarwala

The Nifty has entered in a narrow sideways trading band with a negative bias after making a new all-time high in November. It formed a bearish dark cloud cover pattern the previous week, suggesting that the bears have started creating shorts as the Index approaches stiff resistance zone of 12,100-12,200.

On the downside, however, bulls are protecting the cluster of recent lows placed between 11,800 and 11,880, but a breakdown from this cluster of supports can lead to further selling pressure dragging the index lower to 11,680-11,590.

On the flip side, if the index continues to take support at 11,880-11,800, a short-covering rally may take the index back towards 12,100-12,200.

There is an interesting observation with respect to the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests that every time the Nifty moves away from the cloud in the range of 8.5 percent-9.5 percent, it leads to a correction.

The index had already moved away by 8.8 percent from the cloud, which suggests a correction may be on the cards.

A list of top three stocks that could give 8-19 percent return in the next three-four weeks:

Navin Fluorine International Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 1,000| Stop Loss: Rs 850| Upside 11 percent

The stock has turned northwards after taking support at the neckline of the Ascending Triangle pattern in its throwback, suggesting a resumption of the bull trend.

It continues to form higher highs and higher lows, confirming strong bullishness. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a positive reversal with respect to the price, which confirms the positive trend.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 900-905 for targets of Rs 965-1,000 and investors could keep a stop loss below Rs 850.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 196| Stop Loss: Rs 150| Upside 19 percent

The stock is approaching the neckline of an Ascending Triangle pattern placed at Rs 170-171, and a breakout from on healthy volumes will lead to a resumption of the bull trend.

On the daily chart, the recent bull candles have been backed by extremely healthy volumes, authenticating the strength in the upmove.

Technical indicators also favour the bulls, indicating extended bullishness. The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 163-166 for targets of Rs 185-196, and keep a stop loss below Rs 150.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd: Sell| Target: Rs 1,300| Stop Loss: Rs 1,480| Upside 8 percent

The stock is on the verge of a breakdown from the triangle pattern support line placed at Rs 1,400. Further, the recent pullback rally halted at the critical resistance of 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level, which also happened to be the resistance line of the triangle.

Moreover, on higher time-frame charts multiple negative divergences have started building, suggesting that the bulls are losing momentum and a correction is coming.

Further, RSI has turned lower without testing the 60-level in pull back, which suggests weakness, and is also making lower highs.

The stock may be sold in the range of Rs 1,420-1,410 for targets of Rs 1,330-1300, keeping a stop loss above Rs 1,480.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities, YES Securities Ltd)