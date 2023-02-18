 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This smallcase manager highlights next 5 triggers for equity market

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 18, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

After the results of quarter three by most of the companies, shares have not reacted with volatility to results, so one can say as for now the price digested the current concerns.

Gaurav Sharma, smallcase manager

"Rate hike to my belief has never been a concern for the market," Gaurav Sharma, smallcase manager and founder at GauravSir.in says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

After Q3 numbers by most companies, shares have not reacted to the volatility so one can say for now the price has factored in the current concerns, he adds.

Sharma, a practitioner of value investing, believes now there would be five triggers for the market, including jobs data, fall in the prices of commodities with improvised supply chains, and new alliances and dedollarization that may bring countries closer as they trade in their currencies, and each country may find a significant say in global politics.

Are we at the peak of the policy tightening cycle globally? Do you really feel a rate hike beyond 6.5 percent will dampen economic growth?