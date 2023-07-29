This smallcase manager expects fund raising via IPOs to slow down a bit for the rest of 2023

Green Portfolio PMS founder Divam Sharma.

Green Portfolio PMS founder Divam Sharma thinks it will be too optimistic to assume that the primary market will remain as busy in the remaining part of 2023 as in the first half when India topped the world with 80 companies listing on the exchanges.

More than Rs 50,000 crore worth of initial public offerings (IPOs) have been approved by SEBI but fruition will depend on the market sentiment, says Sharma who has more than 15 years of experience in managing investments.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Sharma says information technology (IT) stocks, which have been hammered, will take a while to recover, as their main markets — the US and Europe — slow down. Edited excerpts:

Have you spotted any risk factors in the ongoing earnings season?

Except for banking, we are seeing an overall negative sentiment in the first quarter reporting. Banks are witnessing robust credit offtake along with extremely healthy NPAs (non-performing assets). IT has been the real underachiever with guidance revised downwards and gloomy prospects.

Chemicals and pharma are showing a slow down sequentially and some continue to book inventory losses. The growth for chemicals and pharmaceuticals would be mainly volume-led and is expected to come in from the second half of FY24.

Moreover, in the manufacturing space, we are likely to witness a minor slowdown, thanks to the gloomy economic prospects of the western economies before we see a full-blown revival.

Do you expect more than Rs 50,000 crore worth of fundraising via IPOs in the remaining calendar year? Which are the IPOs that are expected to hit the market?

More than Rs 50,000 crore worth of IPOs have been approved by the market regulator but fruition will depend on the market sentiments. India has topped the world with 80 companies listed on exchanges through IPO in the first half of 2023 compared to 60 in the same period last year and this is a clear indicator of market sentiments.

The market has witnessed a phenomenal rally and a myriad of positive factors are being priced in with very little negative elements. The assumption that the strong market sentiment will sustain for the next five months is an overly optimistic one, and hence, we are of the belief the realisation will be a tad lower than Rs 50,000 crore.

Do you see any kind of risk to FII inflows that helped the equity markets hit new highs this fiscal?

Yes, medium-term FII inflows would be impacted by the rising interest rates across Europe and the US. We are seeing a stiff tightening by their central banks to quell overheated economic activity.

The beginning of the end of rate hikes is yet to be seen, and this will cast a shadow on FII inflows. With that being said, an FII outflow scenario shouldn’t be off the board at this point in time.

Is it the time to add technology stock or better to stay away till the dust settles down?

IT will take a while to showcase performance. Financial and retail are the largest revenue verticals for IT players wherein they derive nearly 45 percent of their revenues from.

Again, the rising interest rates, inverted yield curve in the US, where the short-term rates are greater than long-term rates, and dampening consumer confidence will have a negative impact on the largest customers of these IT players. It all comes down to the macro situation facing the customers of these IT players and it won’t be until the end of the year that we will see some respite.

Do you expect buying interest to remain strong in the FMCG space?

Yes, we expect moderate growth in this sector. Gross margins in this sector have been improving, thanks to the reversal of commodity prices. A rise in food inflation and overall normalisation of consumer spending will, however, dent volume growth for this sector.

How do you manage risk and exits in the several funds that you manage?

Recently, we have made some exits in our funds and many of our holdings are nearing their target price. The allocation towards cash has increased substantially compared to three months ago. Our risk mitigation strategy is to hold cash when valuations seem elevated and opportunities seem limited.

