This heavyweight is haunted by tax spectre, but brokerages expect better days ahead

Shares of ITC declined almost 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 20 and seemed on course to extend the losses into the second consecutive session.

As of December 19, the stock has lost 13 percent of its market value in 2019, against an almost 16 percent rise in Sensex.

Concerns on the tax increase, loss of market share and worries related to ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing has led to significant underperformance of the stock.

At this juncture, the question looms - what lies ahead for the stock.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial highlighted that the GST Council’s decision to study and evaluate various alternatives for bridging revenue and compensation cess shortfall instead of using cigarette cess as the only go-to option is proof enough that the government is perhaps no longer looking at over-taxing legal cigarettes to deal with just about any fiscal-related challenge that may arise in the country.

"This is a re-rating event for ITC, we believe - the cigarettes business currently trades at sub-15 times its NTM post-tax earnings, and should increase confidence on ITC’s ability to deliver a steady topline and earnings growth in the years ahead," JM Financial said.

JM Financial believes a hike in cigarette taxes is reasonably sure to come about someday or the other, though, a moderate hike therein could actually bode well for the stock as it would remove an overhang on when and what would be the modus operandi of a tobacco tax hike under the GST regime.

A tax hike also provides a valid reason for tobacco companies to finally take a national-level price hike after all these years, which is as important from a value sales-growth perspective as it is to stop the ongoing low-price strategy being followed for capsules cigarettes by smaller players in the industry, JM Financial said.

JM Financial has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 for a 12-month timeframe.

Foreign brokerage firm Macquarie believes the stock is pricing in a near-worst-case scenario on the tax increase and market share loss.

The brokerage has an 'outperform' view on the stock with a target price of Rs 376 for the next 12 months and is building in a nearly 16 percent consolidated earnings CAGR over FY19-22E.

Macquarie believes ITC is closer to the bottom valuations as at the current price it is building in nearly 6 percent FCF (free cash flow) growth for the interim period of FY23-30E with terminal growth of 4 percent.

"Effectively, for the cigarette business, the interim period growth built is about 4-4.5 percent FCF CAGR which we believe is the worst-case scenario and implies flattish to minor negative volume growth. ITC’s last 7 years’ FCF CAGR is nearly 12 percent despite a punitive taxation regime. We believe the concerns on higher taxation and market share loss are overdone," Macquarie put in.

Significant growth in the capsules segment in the last three years with ITC being under-indexed in the category was, in Macquarie's view, a big reason for overall market share loss.

The brokerage believes ITC was not very aggressive in the capsule segment initially as it had margin dilution implications and now with established products in place in the capsule segment, ITC is well placed to gain back market share in the capsule segment.

ITC is also expected to gain the market share owing to its strong distribution system.

"We believe a strong distribution remains the key competitive advantage in the category and we see ITC gaining back the market share over the medium-term," said Macquarie.

In a report on December 11, domestic brokerage firm IIFL Securities said at 17 times FY21 earnings per share (EPS), ITC is among the cheapest consumer stocks, trading at nearly 30 percent discount to its 10-year average.

IIFL has a buy recommendation on ITC with a target price of Rs 295 for a 12-month horizon.