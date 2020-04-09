This fund manager shares mantra for picking sectors for post-COVID-19 world

A) There is a lot of grey area and a lot of varied definitions of what comprises ESG and a company faring well on ESG scores by one criterion might have much lower scores by another.

Q) Do you think companies in the ESG space could get attention?

A) Such periods of high volatility, uncertainty and disruption do impact the smaller/vulnerable firms across industries and lead to higher degrees of consolidation. It is also a sign of a competitive/dynamic industry structure. I think it is no different within the financial services industry.

Q) We have already seen a big casualty in the form of IndiaNivesh Securities broking arm shutting down the operations. Do you think this could just be the starting?

These will include leading names in the private banking and insurance segment. Demand for various consumer discretionary items across segments such as passenger vehicles, AC, jewelry amongst others will get deferred but eventually, they will all come back. Market leaders in these segments should do well.

A) Many quality businesses run by good management, addressing large-sized structural opportunities and which have grown profitably in the past will continue to do so in the future across industries.

Q) We have seen massive wealth erosion in most of the top-quality stocks in FY20, and as we step into FY21 some of those names could give multibagger returns if someone is investing in them now. Which are the sectors that could lead the way?

But since there can be more volatility and remain so for an uncertain period, an investor can choose his/her approach basis discussion with his financial advisor. We think a mix of lump sum and staggered approach might be fine in the current circumstances.

In the long term, markets will eventually reflect the inherent strength and value of the businesses comprising the market. The recent ~35% correction brings valuations to attractive levels given that fair value of businesses have not got impaired anywhere close to what the prices are suggesting.

The global flows, in turn, are being determined more by factors such as fear. It helps to keep in mind that “In the short term the markets are a voting machine but in the long term a weighing machine”.

If they are unallocated/under-allocated to equity, given risk profile, this is a wonderful opportunity to correct that imbalance. The short term is expected to be fairly volatile and global flows will determine this volatility.

A) Investors should look at an allocation into equities only from within what they have kept aside as an investment/savings pool. These are good times to refresh this asset allocation.

Q) Smart investors might be looking to buy the dip – what would you advise – lump sum or staggered approach in direct equities or mutual funds?

Thus, India’s leading tobacco company might be ranked higher on ESG scores (by some rating methodology) than some well-managed consumer companies but get excluded by other ESG ratings (on basis of the sector).Similarly, India’s leading power utility is spending billions of dollars to reduce its NOX/SO2 emissions to be at par with gas-based plants and further improve its ESG score.

While predominantly thermal it is moving towards a larger share of Renewable’s organically and through acquisitions. Yet it is getting penalised for being a “thermal power (coal-based)” producer.

The thought behind a greater focus on sustainable aspects of environment and society, is important in the long term for everyone. Good governance which should include among other things, minority shareholder interest (through better risk controls, capital allocation, etc), was always important for us.

Q) What are your expectations from FY21? What are your views on earnings, markets, flows, as well as demand?

A) My expectation for FY21 is fluid and will depend on:

1) The timelines on how successfully India and other countries are able to contain the spread of COVID 19 and the concomitant development of drugs and vaccines, if any.

2) The appropriateness, efficacy, and optimality of various monetary and fiscal measures announced by the government.

In the short term, there is a partial/complete cessation of activities barring a few sectors such as agriculture, government administration/healthcare, utilities, telecom/internet, etc. This will lead to a sharp contraction of near term (next 1-3 quarters) GDP and pull-down corporate revenues and earnings as well.

In the short period, it is important that the supply shock is minimised by ensuring that supply and production chains across essential goods (including farming activity) and other segments (when opened up) are intact and functioning, otherwise, problems will get amplified.

India was emerging from a combination of cyclical and structural slowdown. The auto sector was in a cyclical downturn for over 4 quarters and expected to turnaround during the year.

Sectors such as real estate are to emerge from a structural transformation post demonetisation and RERA, while the banking sector was emerging from asset quality issues. In a way the starting point for India is advantageous.

We are coming from a low but improving base of overall activity and the coronavirus is an external shock to the Indian system.

Since the cause of the problem is external to India and it is not a structural problem or one of our own making, one can be hopeful that recovery could be fast (if healthcare and monetary/fiscal interventions are successful) as well.

However, given the novel nature of the virus, the pandemic problem could persist/spread for longer. In that scenario the recovery as and when it starts will be slower and gradual. A longer pandemic episode could hurt more firms and create more job losses.

Thus, it is still a very fluid situation and we are not sure on the magnitude of earnings that might be cut for FY21. For investors, near quarter earnings growth does not change the fair value of good businesses by anywhere close to the magnitude of price corrections we have seen in the market.

Hence in a way a lot of the expected medium-term weakness and possibly more has already been discounted by the markets.

Since the markets have corrected by over 35%, valuations on all parameters are at attractive levels. The Market Cap to GDP as well as the overall Price/book is now at a level it was during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-9.

Historically, Indian markets have been found at the current valuation range only about 5% of the time. The bond and earnings yield gap are also at a maximum post the GFC. These are attractive entry levels for an investor looking for absolute/relative returns.

Of course, the markets can correct more but I cannot predict that. On the other hand, in periods of uncertainty and weak economic cues – strong well-run businesses tend to be more immune and gain market share at the cost of weaker firms.

Lastly, major economies have undertaken a lot of monetary/fiscal easing. This will help global economies on the upside when it starts. The monetary expansion will also lead to some money coming back to attractive emerging markets such as India.

Domestic money inflows, especially through the SIP route, have held up well in all recent bouts of volatility. I expect this to continue and it shows the better understanding investors have of the underlying volatility and investment horizon expected from this asset class.

Q) Once the lockdown is over and we (the whole world) come out of COVID-19, what will be the new normal which the world will be looking at in investments, insurance, food habits, consumption etc.?

A) Ultimately, India will retain its structural-demographic advantage. With the low cost of money globally and various reforms carried out in the past, India should be able to attract more external capital.

There could be an increasing trend towards greater sourcing from countries beyond China and India could attract more FDI in select industries as one of the alternate manufacturing hubs in the world.

There could be a greater move towards online shopping of financial-investment/insurance products, other services – such as education, higher levels of work from home, as well as for online shopping.

There could be an increasing shift toward robotic manufacturing. Typically, we would expect more movement towards the organised sector on the criterion of quality and safety in segments such as food staples. Many of these trends were underway post GST and demonetisation.

Maybe some trends such as the extensive use of Ola/Uber are reversed as people prefer their own vehicles on safety grounds. Deeper shifts in consumer behaviour will depend on the duration of the lockdown and the pandemic.

Additionally, there could be a strengthening of the country’s medical infrastructure and capacity.

