This expert shares his formula for picking up multibagger stocks

Arun Mukherjee, Soumya Malani

"You’re not going to get rich renting out your time. You must own equity – a piece of a business – to gain your financial freedom"-Naval Ravikant.”

The time certainly couldn’t get any better to get hold of quality business ownership at bargain prices. It is looking like a new beginning, a new start. Let’s discuss some scenarios in a few lines and then we can connect the dots.

I am always right!

The most dangerous trait of an investor which you should avoid at any cost is that you are always right. The moment you realize you are wrong - get out of the position.

Don't intellectually rationalize why you should hold. It will emotionally drain you. Just sell. Survive first. Nothing else is more important.

Markets simply don't care about your purchase price. Keep a close eye on all your portfolio bets. If any of the story changes, be ruthless in exiting them.

Don’t sell your winners to average your losers:

Don’t sell your winners to average your losers. Never try to time markets. Only God and liars can predict consistent top and bottoms.

Investors who wait for the bottom would never be able to capitalise on any deep correction as nobody knows what the real bottom would be. The way is to keep deploying funds whenever and wherever you feel comfortable. That's how the stock market works.

Every up move is different than the others:

Valuations don't always fall to the same level in every fall as every fall may be of different degree in the market cycle. Also, this present fall was only in price. Earnings didn't fall.

To the contrary, most companies reported very strong earnings for the last 2-3 quarters making some room on the valuations side. We believe the bull market in India which could run for many years with intermediate corrections.

Formula of Multibaggers:

In terms of our experience, any stock that has the following lethal combinations or a set of them would have massive potential to be a big multibagger:

Visionary management + scalability + pricing power + tailwinds + high growth + higher incremental RoCE + low equity + under ownership + leader in a niche area = combination of a multibagger.

What’s happening now?

A lot of investors are still in disbelief as to why smallcaps have started moving up. Looks like a bottom finally got formed in the small and midcaps.

We feel that the recent geopolitical concerns gave Modi massive mindshare and market is slowly factoring him in. We know so many quality small and midcaps companies where crazy distress selling happened.

In the market, even in investments these days most are leveraged. You pledge existing holding of yours to raise money for buying more stocks.

A lot of that lever got triggered in markets which resulted in pledge invocation and selling by brokers in those client accounts.

They ought to recover big. A lot of stocks are so oversold that a tiny bit of buying would make them move 30-40 percent on the higher side in no time. Always remember it's the cycles that make huge wealth.

Anyone who played the last bull cycle of 2014-2017 properly would agree that it was life-changing one where portfolios went up by 4-5-7-10x and so on.

Present Market View:

It is the companies and not markets which will make one richer. For sure sentiments dampener, irrationality and short-term investors impulsive emotions can well play spoilsport but over the longer haul rationality would be in for sure as the only thing that remains constant and matters the most is the fact of earnings growth and PE rerating based on that.

One thing over the last 12 years that we did learn or noticed was the fact that if you want to make it big as an investor in the market you need to have detachment with money.

In bad times or uncertain days, it gets extremely tough for one to endure such severe notional losses. Up moves or corrections will come and go but individual good quality companies would always help you make big money sooner or later.

India will grow at 7 percent, Sensex and Nifty stocks can have earnings growth of low double digits but there will be few stocks from small midcaps basket which will grow at 30-40-50 percent CAGR for next 3-5-7 years.

They are bound to create huge money in the longer run. Just need to have the confidence and the conviction to back them. In the long run what counts remain earnings. Sanity too would be in vogue.

Happy investing guys!!

(Arun Mukherjee and Soumya Malani, who hail from Kolkata, are partners in Equity Wealth, a SEBI-registered investment advisory firm. Arun, a college dropout by choice, entered markets at age of 14. Soumya holds a Masters from London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and is a CA and CS.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.