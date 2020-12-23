This COVID-hit sector is shining bright now: 2 stocks turn multibaggers, 8 rise up to 78% in FY21

live bse live

Recent data suggest that things are picking up for the real estate sector. And, with encouraging news around the vaccine, realty as a sector is seen as a recovery play.

With interest rates likely to hover near lows, chances of pick up in the real estate sector are high.

“Declining interest rates is a positive for REITs that have so far settled for loan-to-value ratios of around 15 percent in order to optimize dividend yields,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note. “More importantly, the spate of new transactions—Blackstone acquiring the assets of Prestige (8.5 percent cap. rate) and more recently GIC looking to take part-equity ownership in retail as well as office assets of Phoenix Mills (6.5 percent cap. rate) are encouraging and highlight the continued optimism of global investors in Indian annuity assets,” it said. “I am hopeful that the real estate cycle starts again, maybe gradually. All the enabling factors like increasing affordability with stagnant prices for years, coupled with income growth that has happened over the same period, lowest in the decade mortgages rates and some government incentives are in place now,” Atul Bhole, Senior Vice President – Investments, DSP Investment Managers told Moneycontrol.



