This construction stock with strong order book, lean balance sheet can give 25-55% returns

KNR Constructions' March quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations on all fronts, though profit and revenue declined largely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. The lockdown was in place for over one week in March.

Brokerages feel that the company remains strong on all parameters, be it management, balance sheet, order book, working capital position or financials. Hence, they have retained a 'buy' call on the stock with expectations of 25-55 percent return. While they remained confident about growth in FY22, brokerages have cut earnings estimates of FY21 due to the lockdown.

The stock has been rangebound for the last two months after falling more than 35 percent from its highest point of 2020.

"Considering pick up in execution from Q3FY21, healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low Debt:Equity, and quality management, we maintain buy with a SOTP-based target to Rs 247 (implying 25 percent potential upside from current levels)," said Dolat Capital, which has excluded KNR Walayar Tollways valuation from its SOTP as KNR has signed a deal with Cube Highways for sale at enterprise value of Rs 530 crore.

The brokerage expects a 17.6/ 9.7 percent revenue/ adjusted PAT CAGR over FY20-22, with EBITDA margins estimates of 17 percent each for FY21/ FY22. But reduced revenue/ PAT estimates by 5.1/ 9.3 percent for FY21/ FY22 on account of loss of revenue due to lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. "We broadly maintain estimates for FY22."

Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) also feels that KNR has robust financials with a lean balance sheet (D:E of around 0.13x), strong execution capabilities, healthy operating margins (average around 18 percent over FY15-20) and industry-best working capital cycle (around 77 days).

"It fits perfectly in our thesis of comfortable order book (around Rs 5,230 crore as on Q4FY20) and lean balance sheet (lower risks of equity dilution)," said the brokerage house, which maintained 'buy' rating on the stock with an SOTP based target of Rs 305, implying 55 percent potential upside from current levels.

KNR Constructions reported a 27.1 percent year-on-year decline in Q4FY20 profit at Rs 67.2 crore and 5.6 percent fall in revenue at Rs 675.55 crore. But earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 1.9 percent YoY to Rs 146.9 crore.

EBITDA margin was surprising positive at 21.7 percent (versus PL's estimates of 15.1 percent) primarily due to stronger execution and rising share of higher-margin irrigation segment in the revenue mix.

"KNR reported strong revenues with healthy margins for Q4FY20, beating our estimates primarily due to strong execution in key projects and rising share of high margin irrigation projects in revenue mix," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

After phased lifting of lockdown restrictions since April-end, construction activities have resumed gradually at all major projects with an efficiency levels of 50-65 percent. The company observed delay in receiving payments (such as irrigation projects) primarily from state authorities as funds are diverted towards welfare services.

Prabhudas Lilladher believes labour availability at the project sites (which currently stand at around 40 percent) and raw material availability would be key monitorables in the short run.

In May, KNR along with its joint venture partners bagged two irrigation projects worth Rs 2,310 crore (KNRC's share Rs 2,020 crore) further strengthening the revenue visibility for next two-three years, PL feels.

Management is targeting order inflows of around Rs 3,000 crore in road segment from NHAI and will not add more irrigation projects in FY21. Major labour force is expected to return post monsoon and accordingly execution would ramp-up from second half of FY21, said Prabhudas Lilladher.

While maintaining a buy call with a target of Rs 280 (implying 42 percent potential upside), Motilal Oswal said that due to the timely monetisation of road assets, the company should have net cash balance sheet position, which gives it a key competitive advantage over peers in bidding for newer projects, and strong execution despite the financing challenges in the sector as the dependency on bank financing is minimal.

The brokerage also cut its FY21 EPS estimates by 25 percent on account of muted performance expectation in first half of FY21 owing to the COVID-19 led shutdown and the upcoming rainy season. However, it raised FY22 EPS estimates by 9 percent.

Order book (including L1) stood strong at Rs 7,900 crore, providing strong revenue visibility with orderbook/revenue ratio of 3.6x, Motilal Oswal said.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.