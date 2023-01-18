 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This chemical & fertiliser stock tanks 7% after disappointing Q3 performance

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Shree Pushkar had rallied in the run-up to the quarterly results but gave up gains after net profit declined 58.6 percent.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers shares fell 7 percent on January 18 after reporting a disappointing performance in October-December 2022 quarter.

The stock had rallied for a couple of days before the third-quarter results but lost all those gains in a single session on Wednesday. It hit an intraday low of Rs 175.80 and closed 7 percent loss at Rs 177.90 on the NSE.

The chemicals and fertiliser manufacturer reported a 58.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit at Rs 5.12 crore for the third quarter, largely hit by weak operating performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 12 percent YoY to Rs 153.67 crore supported by the chemical business.

Total volumes for the quarter fell 11 percent YoY to 44,908MT with the fertiliser segment reporting a 13 percent YoY decline at 42,537 MT though chemical business volumes grew 30 percent to 2,371 MT.

Shree Pushkar is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of dyestuff, dye intermediaries, fertilisers, sulphuric acid, oleum, chloro sulphonic acid, and di-calcium phosphate, catering to textile, agriculture and cattle & poultry feed industries.