This auto stock is revving up returns for investors, leaving peers in the dust

The last few weeks have been very bad for the market. Equity investors have lost more than Rs 20 lakh crore worth of wealth in just 10 days of selling. But some stocks are shining like beacons.

One such name is Ashok Leyland.

In a bullish sign last week, the stock formed a Golden Crossover on daily charts. This happens when a short-term trend indicator like 50-day moving average climbs over long-term trend indicator, say, 200 DMA. Ashok Leyland is one of the few names to have achieved this in recent few weeks.

The Hinduja Group stock has jumped about 3 per cent in the last one month and is up 42 per cent from its 52 week lows, outperforming its peers by a wide margin. To be fair, it has also seen some selling in the last few days, but that has been limited.

Most fundamental analysts are also bullish on the stock and see upside in the range of 20-30 per cent. They base their bullishness on a strong pickup in truck volume and positive mid to long-term triggers. The commercial vehicle maker in a monthly sales update for May said its sales surged by 315 per cent year on year. The biggest jump was seen in domestic truck sales which surged 386 per cent.

“We expect the demand to improve going forward owing to a pickup in construction, and improvement in retail sales and e-commerce. Respite in the steel price at current level and better cost management and price hike will expand margin,” said Saji John, research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

He has a ‘buy’ rating with a stock target at Rs 162. This means an upside of 22 per cent.

One big worry for analysts has been the impact of rising commodity prices that would cut margins for the company. To offset the inflated steel price, Ashok Leyland has undertaken 6 per cent price hike in the last 9 months and is not expecting any further decline in margins owing to softening commodity prices.

Ashwin Patil of LKP Securities said he remains optimistic on demand recovery over the medium term led by increased government spending on infrastructure development and strong replacement segment demand aided by higher fleet utilisation levels. The brokerage has a 12-month target of Rs 173 on the stock.

The stock traded up 0.81 per cent on Friday at Rs 131.

But, there are a few analysts who believe the stock is a ‘sell’ because of its expensive valuation.

“Ashok Leyland may find it difficult to recoup lost market share in commercial vehicles since the industry mix is shifting to the intermediate and light commercial vehicles segment and CNG. The company has been traditionally weak in this segment and late in launching CNG variants,” said HDFC Securities.

In the short term, the stock has seen a big rally, which has slowed down in the last couple of weeks. Ashok Leyland has seen a decline from Rs 145 levels and the zone of 145-152 offers stiff resistance.

On Thursday, the stock saw a strong decline along with the general markets but it enjoys strong support in form of 200-DMA near Rs 128, analysts said. In today's session as well, the stock has been off its lows after drawing support near the 200-DMA.

“The Relative Strength Line of Ashok Leyland against the broader is rising and strong. The stock may relatively outperform the general markets. Traders can go long but in that case a close below Rs 125 must be used as a strict stop loss. There are no triggers to go short -- shorts can be done only below Rs 125,” said Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA and founder of ChartWizard FZE (UAE) and Gemstone Equity Research and Advisory Services.

Manish Shah, founder of Niftytriggers.com, said that currently the price is taking support at rising trendline and at previous swing lows. “If the pattern of higher highs and higher lows persist we should see price rallying to Rs 153, and if the price breaks out of Rs 153 level, more upsides to Rs 170 are possible. Any long trades should be protected with a stop below Rs 120. This is an intermediate trade with a hold period of 3-4 weeks minimum.”