    These two stocks to be excluded from NSE F&O segment from April series

    NSE said no contracts will be available for trading in Firstsource Solutions and Torrent Power with effect from March 31, 2023, the first day of the April series.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 20, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST
    Firstsource Solutions shares closed at Rs 102.65 on the NSE, down 1.25 percent, while Torrent Power was up nearly 1 percent at Rs 460 on Friday (January 20)

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 20 decided to remove Firstsource Solutions and Torrent Power from its futures & options (F&O) segment.

    Hence, both these stocks will not be available for trading in the F&O segment at the beginning of the April series as the exchange will not be issuing any contracts for new expiry months (April series onwards) with the close of currently available monthly contracts.

    "The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months January 2023, February 2023 and March 2023 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the NSE said in its circular.

    Accordingly, it said no contracts will be available for trading in Firstsource Solutions and Torrent Power with effect from March 31, 2023, the first day of the April series.

    Firstsource Solutions shares closed at Rs 102.65 on the NSE, down 1.25 percent, while Torrent Power was up nearly 1 percent at Rs 460 on Friday.
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 09:29 pm