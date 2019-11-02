These top 25 small-caps rally 26-48% this week as bulls continue Diwali celebration in Samvat 2076

It was a historic week for the market as the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 40,392.22 during the week.

In fact, the market continued its northward journey since Dhanteras (October 25), which indicated that bulls have a tight grip on Dalal Street in Samvat 2076.

A stable set of corporate result announcements and further revision in earnings based on tax cut incentives boosted overall investor sentiments.

The Sensex gained 914.83 or 2.33 percent at 40,165.03, while the Nifty climbed 263.45 points or 2.27 percent to 11,890.60, which technically formed large bullish candle on weekly charts.

The rally was seen across sectors with the Nifty PSU Bank and Media indices leading the charge with more than 10 percent gains. Auto, Bank, FMCG, IT, Metal and Pharma indices gained 2-6 percent.

The broader markets also participated in the rally as the BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices climbed 2-3 percent during the week while the BSE 500 index gained 2.4 percent.

Also, the market breadth was largely in favour of bulls as five shares advanced for every share falling in the Sensex and the same was in BSE Midcap as well as Smallcap indices.

In the Small-cap index, about 594 stocks out of more than 700 stocks closed in the green for the week, of these, 148 stocks delivered double-digit returns.

Amongst them, top 25 stocks rallied 26-48 percent during the week, which included Uttam Galva Steels, ITD Cementation, BF Utilities, Mangalam Drugs, Dish TV, SREI Infrastructure, United Bank of India, RPG Life, Hindustan Media Ventures, LG Balakrishnan, 8K Miles etc.

Among midcaps, Central Bank Of India, RBL Bank, Jindal Steel, Motilal Oswal, LIC Housing Finance, HUDCO, Edelweiss Financial Services, Reliance Nippon, NBCC (India), BHEL, Adani Enterprises, Exide Industries, IDBI Bank, Union Bank etc gained 10-37 percent.

In the Sensex, Yes Bank (up 22 percent), Tata Motors (18 percent) and State Bank of India (11 percent) were the biggest gainers.

"With no major events due next week, the market will focus on the next leg of corporate result announcements. Better liquidity from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) will maintain a positive sentiment in the domestic market given de-escalation in political risk and focus over upcoming reforms, to revive growth," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote believes that Mr Market would turn volatile in the weeks ahead due to profit booking at higher levels. He feels markets will also see a churn out of large-caps with inflows in select mid-caps.

Certainly, the down sectors may witness an up move and the ones which saw a good rally may linger around at current levels, according to Modi.