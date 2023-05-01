 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These secrets can help you get superior risk-adjusted returns across market cycles

Divam Sharma
May 01, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

An investor should separate emotions from investment decisions and take a Disciplined approach for allocation and exit.

The glare of returns amuses investors. While a lot of factors and historical data points are looked at while evaluating the performance of a fund manager, delivering consistent risk-adjusted outperformance requires lots of hard work and dedication.

While we see many successful investors sharing quotes, stories, and ideas of wisdom, we identify the key as keeping it simple and disciplined.

Here, we would like to discuss some secrets we have imbibed for delivering consistent superior risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

An investor should have Defined Boundaries for his investment philosophy. Setting this up takes experience, analysing self and investment goals. Shifting the boundaries basis shift in market cycles can be counterproductive.