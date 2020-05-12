App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 9 stocks with m-cap over Rs 10,000 crore have been falling consistently for last 5 days

In the last five trading sessions, the Sensex has remained almost flat

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
In the last five trading sessions, the Sensex has remained almost flat. Due to fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the market has been trading weak. Among BSE 500 constituents, 36 stocks have been consistently falling for the last five trading sessions. Among the laggards, nine stocks with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of over Rs 10,000 crore were also not spared. Data Source: ACE Equity.
AU Small Finance Bank | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 23 percent to Rs 380 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 11,594 crore
Pfizer | In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen 12 percent to Rs 4,364 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 19,966 crore.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has corrected 10 percent to Rs 313 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 67,800 crore.
Torrent Power | In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen 9 percent to Rs 299 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 14,387 crore.
Coal India | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 8 percent to Rs 127 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 78,113 crore.
UCO Bank | In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 11 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 11,228 crore.
Asian Paints | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 6 percent to Rs 1,523 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 1,46,105 crore
Trent | In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen 6 percent to Rs 449 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 15,945 crore.
Aditya Birla Capital | In the last five trading sessions, the counter fell 4 percent to Rs 43 (May 5 to May 12). Its m-cap now stands at Rs 10,271 crore
First Published on May 12, 2020 07:34 pm

