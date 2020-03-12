These 9 PMSes beat coronavirus gloom to give positive returns in February

February was a dark month for global equities. With novel coronavirus locking down cities, shutting businesses, disrupting supply chains and drying up demand, the outbreak brought the world on the brink of an economic crisis.

During the month, the Nifty was down 6.36 percent and the Sensex shed 5.84 percent. The carnage was worse in the broader markets, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 6.8 percent and 8.85 percent, respectively.

Amid all this gloom, nine portfolio management services (PMSes) managed to generate positive returns, rising 0.10-3.9 percent during the month.

Marcellus Little Champs, a smallcap fund, topped the list, rising 3.9 percent, data collated by PMS AIF World, an analysis-backed financial services firm, shows.

An offering from the house of Marcellus Investment Managers, the fund consists of about 15 "champion" smallcap companies. The firm identifies businesses with a good track record of capital allocation, clean accounts, corporate governance along with high growth potential that are yet to be identified by institutional investors.

Girik Multicap Growth Equity Strategy, a multicap oriented fund, was the second-highest wealth creator in February, rising 2.49 percent.

Sundaram SISOP (1.7 percent), Tamohara TLES (1.47 percent) and Motilal Oswal Focused Midcap (1.2 percent) were other wealth generators in the month.

Of the 138 PMSes covered by PMS AIF World, 120 managed to beat the benchmark Nifty.

Even though the frontliners outperformed the broader market in February, all but one of the nine PMSes were from the multicap or mid and smallcap space.

Meanwhile, Asit C Mehta Ace Multicap was the worst-performing PMS of the month, wiping out 11.7 percent of investors’ wealth. The multicap fund is managed by Akhil Rathi and focuses on technology stock, which have a 34 percent weightage in its portfolio.

The novel coronavirus, first reported in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now spread to 118 countries, killing over 4,607 and leaving hundreds of thousands in quarantine.

India has confirmed 73 cases, so far.