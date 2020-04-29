These 5 stocks have given at least 10% return in each of the last 5 fiscal years

Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that have not only given reasonable share price returns but have also been consistent performers in the last five fiscals. Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/7 The benchmark index Sensex has gained over 7 percent in this fiscal so far, but it is trading with extremely high volatility. This is making investors nervous given the fact that there is no good news on the COVID-19 front. As FY21 has begun on a very sombre note, given the economic stagnation due to lockdown, let's look at the winner stocks of the past 5 fiscal years. 2/7 Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that have not only given good returns in FY20, but have also been a consistent performer in the last five fiscals. From the BSE universe, there were only five companies that have given double-digit returns in each of the last five fiscals, as per ACE Equity data. 3/7 Atul | The chemicals company has gained 303 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal, the share price gained in double-digits. FY16: 37% | FY17: 54% | FY18: 10% | FY19: 36% | FY20: 11% 4/7 Diamines & Chemicals | The company has gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. FY16: 24% | FY17: 64% | FY18: 55% | FY19: 40% | FY20:23% 5/7 Jump Network | It has gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal, the share price has gained - FY16: 40% | FY17: 98% | FY18 : 27% | FY19 : 81% | FY20: 16% 6/7 Relaxo Footwears | The company has gained 249 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal, the share price has gained - FY16: 13% | FY17: 37% | FY18 : 31% | FY19 : 19% | FY20: 54% 7/7 SRF | A multi-business entity has gained 269 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal the share price has gained - FY16 : 32% | FY17: 25% | FY18 : 20% | FY19 : 23% | FY20: 16%. First Published on Apr 29, 2020 01:54 pm