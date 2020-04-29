App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 5 stocks have given at least 10% return in each of the last 5 fiscal years

Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that have not only given reasonable share price returns but have also been consistent performers in the last five fiscals.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Generally, the new financial year comes with new opportunities and new hopes. But this time India Inc. is not able to enter with that sign as damaged was done by coronavirus pandemic and still, we are under crisis. Though the benchmark index Sensex has gained over 7 percent in this fiscal so far it is trading with extremely high volatility. The stability brings confidence to the investors, and all the investors are keeping hopes and expecting that market will get stable sooner than later. As we have seen in the past, that in each fiscal the stock market brings new star performers on the board, but it is always interesting to know whether those top performers remain consistent performers over the years.
The benchmark index Sensex has gained over 7 percent in this fiscal so far, but it is trading with extremely high volatility. This is making investors nervous given the fact that there is no good news on the COVID-19 front. As FY21 has begun on a very sombre note, given the economic stagnation due to lockdown, let's look at the winner stocks of the past 5 fiscal years.

Moneycontrol analyses the stocks which have not only given good returns but also been a consistent performer in the last five fiscals. From the BSE universe, there were only five companies that have given double-digit returns in each of the last five fiscals, as per ACE Equity data.
Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that have not only given good returns in FY20, but have also been a consistent performer in the last five fiscals. From the BSE universe, there were only five companies that have given double-digit returns in each of the last five fiscals, as per ACE Equity data.

Atul a chemicals company have gained 303 percent in the last 5 years. In the each fiscal FY16 : 37% | FY17: 54% | FY18 : 10% | FY19 : 36% | FY20:11% Diamines & Chemicals a chemicals company have gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. In the each fiscal FY16 : 24% | FY17: 64% | FY18 : 55% | FY19 : 40% | FY20:23%
Atul | The chemicals company has gained 303 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal, the share price gained in double-digits. FY16: 37% | FY17: 54% | FY18: 10% | FY19: 36% | FY20:  11%

Diamines & Chemicals a chemicals company has gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal the share price has gained FY16: 24% | FY17: 64% | FY18: 55% | FY19: 40% | FY20:23%
Diamines & Chemicals | The company has gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. FY16: 24% | FY17: 64% | FY18: 55% | FY19: 40% | FY20:23%

Jump Network has gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal the share price has gained FY16: 40% | FY17: 98% | FY18 : 27% | FY19 : 81% | FY20: 16%
Jump Network | It has gained 543 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal, the share price has gained - FY16: 40% | FY17: 98% | FY18 : 27% | FY19 : 81% | FY20: 16%

Relaxo Footwears has gained 249 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal the share price has gained FY16: 13% | FY17: 37% | FY18 : 31% | FY19 : 19% | FY20: 54%
Relaxo Footwears | The company has gained 249 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal, the share price has gained - FY16: 13% | FY17: 37% | FY18 : 31% | FY19 : 19% | FY20: 54%

SRF a multi-business entity has gained 269 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal the share price has gained FY16 : 32% | FY17: 25% | FY18 : 20% | FY19 : 23% | FY20: 16%.
SRF | A multi-business entity has gained 269 percent in the last 5 years. In each fiscal the share price has gained - FY16 : 32% | FY17: 25% | FY18 : 20% | FY19 : 23% | FY20: 16%.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch

