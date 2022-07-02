These 49 small-cap stocks rise 10-57% as market stays in consolidation mode

The Indian benchmark indices made marginal gains in a highly volatile week ended on July 1. Investors, however, remained a worried lot with the rupee plunging to historic lows, foreign investors continuing with their selling frenzy, levying of export duty on petroleum products, and a mixed global markets. Better GST and auto sales numbers for June though provided some cushion.

The BSE Sensex was up 179.95 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 52,907.93 at the end of the week, while the Nifty50 was up 52.75 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 15,752. The Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent in the entire month of June.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index rose 2.5 percent, and Metal and Realty indices added 2 percent each. The Nifty Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas and PSU Bank indices, however, went down 0.5-1 percent.

Among broader indices, the BSE Small-cap index rose 1 percent, Mid-cap index added 0.26 percent and Large-cap index added 0.5 percent.

“The Nifty started the week on a strong note but couldn’t build upon the gains. It witnessed consolidation throughout the week and in the last session had sharp swings in both the directions,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“The near-term support zone was placed around 15,700-15,650, which the index breached on July 1, however received support near 15,500. The overall structure shows that the index is likely to witness consolidation in the range of 15,500-15,900 in the coming sessions.”

Ratnaparkhi sees more selling pressure on the cards as the index approaches 15,900-16,000 zone. Dips towards 15,600-15,500, according to him, can be taken as buying opportunities.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth of Rs 6,836.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities of Rs 5,926.47 crore. In the entire month, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 58,112.37 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,599.23 crore.

In last week, 49 small-cap stocks rose 10-57 percent. These included Dhanvarsha Finvest, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Shalimar Paints, Steel Exchange India, Orient Bell, GRM Overseas, Rajratan Global Wire, Vimta Labs, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Yash Pakka.

On the other hand, Gayatri Projects, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Elgi Equipments, Asian Granito India, DB Realty, SEPC, Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India lost 10-14 percent.

Among mid-caps, Rajesh Exports, TVS Motor Company, 3M India, REC, Bayer CropScience, Muthoot Finance, The Ramco Cements and Abbott India were the major gainers

The BSE 500 index was up 0.5 percent supported by the Bajaj Electricals, IIFL Wealth Management, Jamna Auto Industries, Adani Transmission, Tube Investments of India, Grindwell Norton, BASF India and Metro Brands.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

The market is expected to remain volatile due to a slew of market-moving events. On the macroeconomic front, investors will be watching FOMC minutes to see where the economy is headed. Furthermore, global markets would be influenced by China's inflation figures, which are due next week.

Back home, the first quarter of fiscal year 23 earnings season will drive market sentiment and stock-specific actions. Investors should pay careful attention to management commentary and select solid fundamental companies in order to focus on the long term picture.

The short-term trend continues to remain bearish, but the Nifty has outshone its global peers, with most global equity indices trading or breaking below their recent support.

The 15930 resistance level has become a critical resistance level, which needs to be broken to confirm the short-term uptrend. As long as the Nifty does not break above this level, traders should maintain a neutral to a faintly negative outlook. Negative global sentiments are likely to keep the market under strain till then.

Manish Shah, Independent Technical Analyst

For a major rally to unfold, we need to see Nifty moving above 15950-16000 and hold above it for some time. Nifty seems to be building a base before the break out happens.

For the forthcoming week expect Nifty to trade in a band of 15950-15650. But we will be aggressive buyers once Nifty trades above 16000.

On the weekly Nifty sees a red candle with a long lower shadow. As on date support is at 15700 holds. Major Pivot low is at 15300-15250 and this is the area of support for Nifty.

