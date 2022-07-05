These 4 factors support market journey amid volatility

The market extended its northward journey for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, July 5, with the Nifty50 hitting psychological 16,000-point mark for the first time since June 10, but could not hold on to those levels later due to profit taking.

At close, Nifty fell 24.5 points to 15,811, while the BSE Sensex erased more than 700 points from the day’s high to end at 53,134, down 100 points. The wiping out major gains may be due to correction in European counterparts as France’s CAC, Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE were down 0.6-1 percent.

The broader markets were marginally in the red with mixed breadth. About 956 shares advanced against 958 declines on the NSE.

The market has gradually been rising as it was oversold, but experts are a little doubtful over the sustainability of this rally due to uncertainty in the global economy due to geopolitical tensions, inflation worries and the fear of a recession in the US amid faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

“The market lacks clear direction and this trend can be expected to continue in the context of high uncertainty in the global economy. There are no clear indicators yet on whether the US economy will slip into recession and how serious the ongoing global growth slowdown will be. Elevated crude and high inflation will continue to drag on markets,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Here are four factors that supporting the market in volatile environment:

Positive trend in most Asian counterparts

Most of Asian markets barring China traded higher at the time of writing, after the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to raise interest rates 50 basis points to 1.35 percent, which was largely on expected lines.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1 percent and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s ASX 200 were moderately higher. However, China’s Shanghai Composite was flat with a negative bias.

The increase in services activity also pushed markets higher. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for June increased to 54, the fastest expansion since October 2013, against 52.6 in previous month, while China’s Caixin Services PMI climbed to 54.5 in June, against 41.4 in May when it was hit by a resurgence in Covid cases.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1 percent each in the futures market, pointing towards a positive opening later today.

Growth in services industry

India’s services activity also expanded further in the month of June, with the S&P Global India Services PMI coming in at 59.2, the highest since April 2011, against 58.9 in May.

“Services firms noted a substantial upturn in new work intake at the end of the first fiscal quarter, with the rate of increase improving to the best in over 11 years. Where growth was signalled, survey members commented on strengthening demand conditions, expanded client bases and fruitful marketing,” S&P Global said in a statement.

Demand for services improved to the greatest extent since February 2011, supporting a robust economic expansion for the sector over the first quarter of FY23 and setting the scene for another substantial upturn in output next month, said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Market sentiments were upbeat as India’s dominant services industry expanded at the fastest pace in over 11 years in June amid strong demand but stubborn inflation remains a concern as prices charged rose at the sharpest rate in almost five years,” said Narendra Solanki, head, equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Sectors that participated in run

Barring IT that was down 0.7 percent, other sectors have not seen major correction, hence the market ended with moderate losses. Bank, Auto, Financial Services, and FMCG indices were down 0.1-0.4 percent, while Metal index gained 0.3 percent and Pharma was up 0.1 percent.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries, HUL, and Bajaj Finance twins ended with half a percent to one percent gains, supporting the market.

India VIX

The volatility index India VIX had cooled by 0.88 percent to 20.79 levels at the time of writing, giving a bit of support for the bulls, but being above the 20 mark is creating an uncertain environment in the market. It needs to fall way below that level for stability in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.