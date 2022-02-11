MARKET NEWS

    NSE puts, SAIL, two other stocks under F&O ban list for February 11

    Derivative contracts in these three securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence they are on the ban list, the NSE said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
    The National Stock Exchange has added one more stock to the list of securities banned from trading in the futures and options segment for February 11, after it crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

    With this, the total list of stocks under the ban has increased to three today. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the latest addition to the F&O ban list, while BHEL and Punjab National Bank continue to be on it since Thursday.

    Derivative contracts in these three securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence they are on the ban list, the NSE said.

    “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

    During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps to reduce speculation in a stock.

    The market wide position limit, which is set by the stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market wide position limit, then its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

    Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market wide position limit, the NSE said.
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 07:57 am
