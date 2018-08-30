App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 3 stocks could return 10-13% in September series

The Nifty may scale new highs if it sustains above 11,800, says Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty closed Wednesday’s session with a bearish engulfing formation. The latter is formed after a significant rally. It indicates a reversal or at least a pause is in the offing.

So far, the index has been moving within a rising channel on the daily chart. Recently, it reached the upper band of the rising channel. Therefore, a pullback in the index can’t be ruled out.

The overall trend remains on the upside as we don’t observe any pattern breakdown or major reversal in the Nifty. This is a kind of market where every dip is getting bought and higher levels are being used to book marginal profits.

related news

Crucial resistance is placed at 11,800. The Nifty may scale new highs if it sustains above 11,800. On the other hand, important supports are seen at 11,600. A sustained trade below 11,600 may attract selling pressure in the market.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could return 10-13% in the next 1 month:

Bank of India: Buy| CMP: Rs. 95.25 | Target Rs 106-109| Stop Loss: Rs 90| Return: 11-13%

The price broke out above the falling trendline registering a reversal of the previous falling trend and rise in optimism.

A rise in price as backed by increased volume signifies a larger participation of the buyers. In addition, the price has moved above the 200-DEMA (double exponential moving average).

The weekly strength index RSI (14) is in positive crossover and rising which is a bullish sign. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 93-97 for the target of Rs 106-109 with a stop loss below Rs 90.

Brigade Enterprises: Buy| CMP: Rs. 206| Target Rs 230|Stop Loss: Rs 197|Return: 11%

On the daily chart, we can observe that the stock price has changed its trend from downwards to upward by forming a higher top and higher bottom formation.

The price has been successfully closing above the short-term moving average placed at 50-EMA (exponential moving average) for the last three trading session.

In addition, the stock has found support at the previous swing high on the daily chart. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 203-209 for the target of Rs 230 and a stop loss below Rs 197.

Gruh Finance: Buy| CMP: Rs 341 | Target Rs 375| Stop loss Rs.324 | Return: 10%

The stock has moved above its previous swing high on the daily chart which suggests a rise in optimism in the stock. In addition, the price has moved above its 200 DEMA (double exponential moving average).

On the weekly chart, the stock has given symmetrical triangle breakout which is likely to propel a rally in the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 335-345 for the target of Rs 375 and a stop loss below Rs 324.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:13 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.