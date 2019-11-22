These 26 stocks saw EPS downgrades in 4 quarters: time to book out?

“Stock prices are salves to earnings in the long run,” goes the saying and true it is. The intrinsic value of a stock is equal to price/earnings ratio multiplied by earnings per share (EPS).

EPS plays a vital role in deciding whether to hold or exit a stock but it should not be the only reason to buy or sell.

There are 26 stocks in the BSE-100 index, including Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, TVS Motor, TCS and Yes Bank, that saw consistent downward FY20E earnings revision (past four quarters), according to a Elara Securities report dated November 15.

So, should investors book profits in the stocks that have recorded earnings downgrade?

Most of the businesses or stocks witnessing downgrade are cyclical in nature, and it should not be looked at as a sell signal, say experts.

These stocks faced EPS downgrades due to growth concerns on both domestic and global economy and most of the names are of cyclical in nature, which further weighed on the sentiment, ,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

“However, instead of looking at the EPS, one should look at the valuation comfort in these companies, as some of them had corrected more than what was warranted,” Mishra said.

“The recent government measures to revive the economy and positive developments on the US-China trade deal (an overhang on global growth) has led to some recovery in these counters. Going forward, we believe that the economic recovery would be gradual and investors can look at companies that offer greater valuation comfort,” he said.

What should investors do?

Experts say a fall in earnings per share is definitely not an encouraging sign, however, one should analyse the reason behind the drop—is it temporary or the company is undergoing a prolonged slowdown.

“In times of a decline in GDP growth rate, companies in the core sector do suffer and their earnings decline. Other factors affecting EPS include natural disasters like floods, government policies, etc,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“Usually market discounts EPS downgrade much before the actual downgrade happens and hence downgrades should not be viewed as a sell signal.”

Matlawala said the most important thing is the performance of the company vis-a-vis the industry. If the company (eg HUL or TCS) is consistently performing better than its rivals in tough times, then it is a signal that the company is well-positioned to survive the downturn. Investors should in fact look to buy such companies.

Mishra of Religare Broking advises investors to look at return ratios (ROI, ROCE, and ROA) and valuation of the stock (P/E ratio, P/BV, EV/EBITDA, etc.) which varies from industry to industry.

“Besides, one should not only rely on the quantitative aspects even though the stocks appear attractive and cheap. In addition, investors should also look at qualitative factors, which can affect the movement of the stock price,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.