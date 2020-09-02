These 21 stocks rallied 37-67% in August as market raced ahead for third consecutive month

The market continued its winning streak for the third consecutive month in August majorly on the back of FII money. The rising hope for economic recovery and strong earnings in FY22, and progress on the vaccine front along with increasing recovery rate in COVID-19 cases boosted the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 2.72 percent in the month gone by, though gains were capped due to sell-off on the last day of the month amid reports of India-China border tensions. The monthly gains were lower than July and June when market posted 7.7 percent rally each.

Auto (up 7 percent), Banks (9.65 percent), Capital Goods (7.9 percent) and Metal (up 12.88 percent) were leading sectors in a rally. However, FMCG and IT were laggards.

The broader markets smartly outperformed benchmarks as midcap and smallcaps were back in focus after the underperformance of around two-and-half-years since 2018. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 6.56 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in addition to 5.4/5.18 percent in July and 10.23/13.66 percent in June, respectively.

About 400 stocks out of BSE500 index closed in the green during August, of which 200 stocks posted double-digit returns.

After filtering further, top 21 stocks showed 37-67 percent return in just single month. These include VA Tech Wabag, Adani Enterprises, Affle India, Emami, Future Retail, Zee Entertainment, Shriram City Union Finance, CreditAccess Grameen, Ashok Leyland, Welspun India, PNB Housing Finance, Strides Pharma Science and GMM Pfaudler.

On the other hand, 100 stocks were losers among BSE500 and of which 10 stocks - Omaxe, Suzlon Energy, Container Corporation of India, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Bandhan Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, AU Small Finance Bank, Muthoot Finance, Hathway Cable - fell 10-15 percent during August.

The key factor to note in August was the inflow of FII money - Rs 47,079.65 crore in equity, which was one of highest in last two decades at least. Ample liquidity available globally after central banks pumped in money into economy to get it back on track, lower interest rates, rising confidence over vaccine development and improving corporate profitability were major reasons for FII inflow.

"India is the only emerging market which has received positive flows CY YTD compared to all other major emerging markets," Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior VP & Fund Manager (Equity) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol.

Overall experts expect the market to continue to trade higher given the consistent FII inflow, but if the flow reversed then there could be correction as valuations are expensive.

"The risk-reward do not look favourable at this point in time given the recent run-up, expensive valuations, poor macros and other risks mentioned above. However, Mr Market is pinning its hopes on speedy vaccine-approval, fiscal stimulus on the domestic front, rural/agri demand, pent-up demand and quick normalization of earnings. So one will have to see as to how the story unfolds. That said, in the short-term, markets are a slave of liquidity and flows. You cannot fight that," Prasanna Pathak, Head of Equity at Taurus Mutual Fund said.

