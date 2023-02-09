 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These 2 stocks in NSE's F&O ban list for February 9

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.

The National Stock Exchange has included Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for February 9, after the said scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

On Wednesday, the stock gained more than 2 percent to close at Rs 120 on the NSE and has seen long build-up. Technically the stock has been consolidating and moving within the Budget day's range of Rs 114-125 for fifth straight session, especially after correction of 20-24 rupees in earlier few sessions. Also it has been trading well below short term and long term moving averages.

The housing finance company will announce its December FY23 quarter earnings next week on February 14.

Ambuja Cements remained in F&O ban for yet another session. This stock also after recent major correction for one-and-half-week till February 1, managed to rebound sharply but has still been trading within the Budget day's range of Rs 320-413 for fifth straight session on February 8.