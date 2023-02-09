These 2 stocks in NSE's F&O ban list for February 9

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange has included Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for February 9, after the said scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

On Wednesday, the stock gained more than 2 percent to close at Rs 120 on the NSE and has seen long build-up. Technically the stock has been consolidating and moving within the Budget day's range of Rs 114-125 for fifth straight session, especially after correction of 20-24 rupees in earlier few sessions. Also it has been trading well below short term and long term moving averages.

The housing finance company will announce its December FY23 quarter earnings next week on February 14.

Ambuja Cements remained in F&O ban for yet another session. This stock also after recent major correction for one-and-half-week till February 1, managed to rebound sharply but has still been trading within the Budget day's range of Rs 320-413 for fifth straight session on February 8.

Ambuja Cements is a part of Adani Group and the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud last month, since then there has been too much volatility in group stocks.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the stock exchange said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.