These 2 Nifty plays, 1 midcap could return up to 23%

Reliance Securities

The Nifty traded in a narrow 150 points range last week, while individual stocks reacted sharply in tandem with their quarterly performance and management guidance. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve and RBL Bank scaled new 52-week highs after their results last week, while Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 20 percent, 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The rupee continued to trade weak, closing near 69 levels to the dollar and weighing on bond yields and fiscal deficit.

The Nifty ended last week 0.1 percent lower, while midcap and smallcaps declined 1.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Performance of sectors were mixed with energy and IT up 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent, while metals, pharma and realty declined 5.9 percent, 2.9 percent and 3.7 percent for the week, respectively.

India VIX gained 10 percent for the week.

On the weekly chart, the Nifty has formed a Doji pattern. We continue to remain positive on the market with key support placed at 10,850, which would act as trend reversal. However, its 76.4 percent and 100 percent Fibonacci extension levels of the prior upmove (9,952-10,929) will work as a major hurdle. The latter are placed at 11,150 and 11,400 levels, respectively.

Considering derivatives expiry this week, we expect the market to be volatile with respect to rollover movements in individual sectors and stocks.

Here is the list of three stocks that could return 9-23 percent:

Arvind: Buy | CMP: Rs 411 | Target: Rs 475-505| Stop loss: Rs 385 | Return: 23%

The stock reversed after taking support of its 100-week moving average and breached prior weekly falling trend with the rise of around 4 percent.

In the past, identical reversal from its 100-week moving averages supported 25-40 percent bounce back in the stock from that reversal point.

Major technical indicators are in the bullish mode, signaling strength in the stock.

We believe history will soon repeat and the stock will initially visit its life-time-high and then explores the uncharted territory.

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 475-505 with a stoploss of Rs 385.

BPCL: Buy | CMP: Rs 387 | Target: Rs 430-450 | Stop loss: Rs 358 | Return: 16%

The stock has formed Double Bottom Pattern around its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of prior upmove (Rs 221-535).

We have observed bullish divergence in RSI and MACD w.r.t. prior formation.

As per the current weekly set-up, we believe the stock is on a verge of turnaround.

On the higher side, its prior swing high and its 23.6 percent Fibonacci Retracement level will cap the upmove.

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 430-450 with a stoploss of Rs 358.

Hero MotoCorp: Buy | CMP: Rs 3,456 | Target: Rs 3,750| Stop loss: Rs 3,320 | Return: 9%

Fibonacci Retracement levels worked as turnaround points.

Major technical indicators on the weekly scale are trading below their averages, signaling near-term decline.

We believe such decline will be good entry point for the stock provided it stays firm above Rs 3,300 (prior swing lows).

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss of Rs 3,300.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.