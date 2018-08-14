These 17 BSE 500 stocks rose 100-800% since last Independence Day. Are they still a buy?

The S&P BSE Sensex has rallied over 20 percent since the last Independence Day, but the real magic was happening in the broader market as nearly 20 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index more than doubled investors’ wealth in the last one year.

As many as 17 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 100-800 percent since August 14, 2017 to August 10, 2018 which include names like HEG, Graphite India, Indiabulls Ventures, Radico Khaitan, VIP Industries, NIIT Technologies, KPIT Technologies, V-Mart, L&T Infotech, Jai Corp, and Jubilant FoodWorks etc., among others.

Most of the small and midcap companies have done well in the last one year, although the broader market as a theme came under some pressure in the last 2-3 months. It was weighed down by higher valuations, regulatory concerns, the resignation of auditors as well as selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

However, experts feel that companies which companies with strong fundamentals have done well and in the event when the broader market plunged in double digits in a matter of days. Most of the stocks which more than doubled investors’ wealth in the last one year can still deliver 30-40% return from current levels, suggest experts.

“The strong fundamental companies tend to post a good performance in the long run as once the momentum starts price tends to remain in the motion more or less in the same direction. The below-mentioned stocks have the strong fundamentals for the long run and can give 30-40% returns here onward,” Ritesh Ashar, CSO, KIFS TradeCapital told Moneycontrol.

“Until and unless we find some fundamental changes which might hamper the performance of the company we are keeping the optimistic view on the mentioned list of stocks. All the stocks look fundamentally strong if we look at the long-term horizon and the companies have also shown a very bold performance quarter on quarter and also the year on year results have been quite impressive, he said.

After the initial decline, seen in the markets since February, most experts feel that the small & midcaps have bottomed out and there is a higher possibility of a recovery from current levels.

The momentum remains fairly strong which took the Indian market to record highs since July and experts feel that the rally is not over yet but stock selection remains key.

Small & midcaps have faced the maximum brunt of selling in the first six months of 2018 but things changed since July, and experts feel that broader market has bottomed out and there is a higher probability of recovery from current levels, according to a poll conducted by Moneycontrol with money managers, fund managers, analysts’ as well as head of research.

As many as 50 percent of the respondents feel that the small & midcap space has bottomed out while the remaining 33 percent feel that there could be some more pain.

The S&P BSE Small-cap index rose nearly 9 percent since the last Independence Day but there are as many as 35 companies which have more than doubled your wealth in the last one year which includes names like Nelco, Radico Khaitan, VIP Industries, NIIT Technologies, V-Mart, Intellect Design, Bombay Dyeing, and India Glycols etc., among others.

Are these stocks a strong buy?

Historic performance should not be taken into consideration while short listing stocks for your portfolio. Yes, historic performance is important but the emphasis should be given to future growth prospects, as well as valuations compared to peers and key performance ratios before putting fresh cash to work.

“Wealth Creation in the stock market is never easy, but it can be easy if we have a proper allocation of resources. Yet, there are these 18 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index which have more than doubled in the last one year. All of them have one thing in common; they are all high-beta stocks,” Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Some of the stock has reached to the overbought territory like HEG, Graphite, Indiabulls Ventures, Jubilant FoodWorks etc. among others. These stocks may take a halt for some time and even can show some correction, however, due to its good technical setup on larger time frame, rally can be seen after a while but many other stocks still have a scope to go further up like Bombay dyeing, Khaitan, Jai Corp, MindTree as RSI of these stock is still below 70 levels,” he said.

Most of the stocks that do well have witnessed some structural changes which have fundamentally driven the earnings. Investors should focus on businesses which are capital efficient.

“The increasing share of steel production through the EAF route globally has tilted the demand-supply dynamics in favor of graphite electrodes players, which has further put both domestic graphite electrodes majors in a sweet spot,” Pankaj Pandey, Head-Research, ICICIdirect.com told Moneycontrol.

Pandey further added that with the market getting polarised, undervaluation and overvaluation divide had widened and therefore, investors should be stock specific now. Emphasis should always be on buying a business which is run in a capital efficient way and possess sustainable growth prospects.