you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 16 companies posted at least 25% PAT margin every June quarter in last 4 years

Three stocks have doubled investors wealth in the last four years and only three stocks had given negative stock price return in the same period.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
Indian companies are gearing up to announce results for the quarter ended June 2018, and this one is exactly a year since the implementation of the country's biggest tax reform, Goods and Service Tax (GST).

We analysed the June quarter performance of companies over a period of four years and noticed these 16 companies, with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore each, that delivered net profit margins exceeding 25 percent in each of the last 4 fiscals.

PAT Margin June qtr

Interestingly, from the above list, three stocks have doubled investors wealth in the last four years. This includes stocks like Nesco, Gujarat State Petronet, and Hinduja Ventures. Meanwhile, only three stocks gave a negative stock price return in the same period.

First Published on Jul 5, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Market Edge

