These 16 companies posted at least 25% PAT margin every June quarter in last 4 years

Indian companies are gearing up to announce results for the quarter ended June 2018, and this one is exactly a year since the implementation of the country's biggest tax reform, Goods and Service Tax (GST).

We analysed the June quarter performance of companies over a period of four years and noticed these 16 companies, with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore each, that delivered net profit margins exceeding 25 percent in each of the last 4 fiscals.

Interestingly, from the above list, three stocks have doubled investors wealth in the last four years. This includes stocks like Nesco, Gujarat State Petronet, and Hinduja Ventures. Meanwhile, only three stocks gave a negative stock price return in the same period.