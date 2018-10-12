App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Despite the market having corrected significantly in the recent past, these stocks have been outliers in 2018, having risen 51-295%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The recent market correction has claimed many high-profile scalps. Several reputed companies with strong fundamentals ceded the highs achieved in the first few months of 2018. However, the sentiment isn’t entirely gloomy. Here are a few stocks that have risen over 50 percent until October 10 since the turn of the year. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Consultancy Services | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 5,16,934.22 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 7,66,630.96 crore | Stock price: Rs 2043.05 | YTD return: 51.31% (Image: Reuters)
Firstsource Solutions | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 2,795.86 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 4,357.52 crore | Stock price: Rs 63.10 | YTD return: 54.66% (Image: Firstsource Solutions)
Zensar Technologies | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 3,996.46 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 6,370.06 crore | Stock price: Rs 283.05 | YTD return: 59.28% (Image: Zensar Technologies)
Larsen & Toubro Infotech | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 19,181.82 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 31,072.89 crore | Stock price: Rs 1,795.65 | YTD return: 60.82% (Image: Larsen & Toubro Infotech)
Indiabulls Integrated Services | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 1,149.03 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 3,336.31 crore | Stock price: Rs 373.50 | YTD return: 64.86% (Image: Indiabulls Integrated Services)
Mindtree | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 10,001.14 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 16,536.33 crore | Stock price: Rs 1,007.15 | YTD return: 65.08% (Image: Mindtree)
HEG | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 9,319.87 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 15,468.38 crore | Stock price: Rs 3,871.05 | YTD return: 65.97% (Image: HEG)
Excel Crop Care | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 2,205.91 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 3,708.84 crore | Stock price: Rs 3,369.95 | YTD return: 68.13% (Image: Excel Crop Care)
Responsive Industries | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 1,070.32 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 1,879.07 crore | Stock price: Rs 70.40 | YTD return: 75.56% (Image: Excel Crop Care)
NIIT Technologies | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 3,970.38 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 7,359.13 crore | Stock price: Rs 1,195.45| YTD return: 84.97% (Image: NIIT Technologies)
National Peroxide | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 1,227.13 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 2,340.38 crore | Stock price: Rs 4,072.35| YTD return: 90.72% (Image: National Peroxide)
Merck | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 2,139.08 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 4,785.27 crore | Stock price: Rs 2,882.80| YTD return: 123.71% (Image: Merck)
Electrosteel Steels | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 1,387.72 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 4,462.81 crore | Stock price: Rs 22.75| YTD return: 294.97% (Image: Electrosteel Steels)
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 10:39 am

