These 15 stocks are attractive investment opportunities for April, says technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

Defence sector stocks such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, and Bharat Electronics appear compelling picks for April, according to Viraj Vyas of Ashika Group.

Viraj Vyas of Ashika Group

April has historically been a favourable month for investors, with the Nifty 50 index generating an average return of 1.94 percent and closing positively 56 percent of the time, according to Viraj Vyas, a technical and derivatives analyst for institutional equities at Ashika Group.

On sectors and stocks to pick for April, stocks in the defence sector such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, and Bharat Electronics appear compelling, Vyas told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Additionally, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Alkem Laboratories present a low-risk, high-reward investment opportunity as they show bullish intent, said Vyas, who has over seven years of experience and a deep understanding of technical analysis, capital markets and behavioural finance. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect a strong rally in April, taking the Nifty beyond the 18,000 mark?