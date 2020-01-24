App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 12 Nifty stocks gave double-digit CAGR in 10 years; are they good for your portfolio?

These companies have been through down cycles and have still shown consistency in returns, suggest experts

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian market clocked fresh record highs in no time and many investors felt left out as the indices raced ahead in a short duration. But, the rally may not be over and investors should use every dip to get into quality stocks.

So should one bet on stocks which are likely to benefit from the Budget 2020 or count on stocks which are consistent performers in the last 10 years?

Close

There are 12 Nifty stocks that have given strong CAGR in the past 10-year period. These include Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HUL, TCS, and UPL, according to a Motilal Oswal report.

related news

If someone is looking for stable returns then the given list of stocks is a good buy even at current levels even though the valuation might appear steep. Most stocks fall under the bracket of ‘quality’ and high earnings growth companies and thus command a higher premium, say experts.

“The stocks mentioned are all high earnings growth companies and also considered as wealth-generating stocks. In the last two years the valuations of many stocks from the list have further scaled up and gone to extremely high levels not seen in the last many years,” Rusmik Oza, Sr. VP (Head of Fundamental Research-PCG), Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If the economy does not recover in 2020 then they could still outperform in spite of steep valuations. Some of the stocks from the list which are not trading at peak or rich valuations could be safe bets for 2020,” he said.

Decade winners


 If someone is looking to create wealth then diversification is essential. Diversification is a key to deal with geopolitical issues, slowdown woes, volatility in commodity prices, and Budget-related volatility.


One must include defensive stocks to the portfolio in order to encounter such a scenario (geopolitical), but with Budget around the corner small & midcaps stocks are likely to benefit the most which are linked to the economy.


“Consumption and Infra stocks are expected to dominate 2020, and IT stocks may show their X- factor and may generate handsome returns. T20 portfolio should be a mix of FMCG, IT and cement stocks,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.


“Investors should include at least 60 percent of the portfolio with large-cap stocks and should buy the remaining 40 percent in quality mid-small cap stocks at any correction. We are bullish on cement stocks as government spending on infra may be an added advantage to this under-performing sector,” he said.


No doubt that the 12 Nifty stocks that have compounded returns for their shareholders in the past 10 years are quality bets. These companies have been through down cycles and have still shown consistency in returns, suggest experts.


Investors should construct a portfolio along with these 12 players along with a few other midcap names that could make a safe investment strategy for investors in 2020.


“Stocks for the T20 portfolio should be chosen keeping in mind the longevity of the company, consistency in business, efficient strategies and capex plans by the management, the capital structure and if the operating leverage has kicked in for them,” Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.


“Having stronger names in your portfolio will enable higher risk-adjusted returns. It would be best to hold around 65-70% of your portfolio in safer stocks and the remaining 20-25% in high beta mid and small caps. Additionally, investors should also hold 5-10% in gold as it provides inflation-adjusted returns,” she said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Budget 2020 #largecap #Midcap #portfolio strategy #Smallcap

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.