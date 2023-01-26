 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These 11 stocks more than doubled since the last Republic Day 2022

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 26, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders topped the list of gainers with 178 percent returns while Adani Power rose 144 percent; Indian Bank, Varun Beverages, Swan Energy, RHI Magnesita India and Adani Total Gas were among the stocks that doubled.

The year gone by since the start of last Republic Day 2022 has been quite topsy-turvy for the market with the benchmark indices clocking about 4 percent gains.

The broader market performance was mixed as the BSE Midcap rose 1.7 percent and Smallcap index lost 2.4 percent, but there were 11 stocks in the BSE500 index that gave outstanding returns in the last one year including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Varun Beverages, Swan Energy, RHI Magnesita India, and Adani Total Gas.

State-owned shipbuilding company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders topped the list among gainers, rising 178 percent during the year amid the increasing focus of the government on the defence sector. The company is yet to release its quarterly earnings for the December FY23 quarter but in six-month period ended September FY23, it clocked a massive 85 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 439 crore and a 41 percent rise in revenue from operations at Rs 3,933 crore.

In the current financial year (FY23), the government has allocated Rs 5.25 lakh crore for the defence sector, which is nearly 10 percent higher than the previous Budget estimates, with a focus on the modernisation of defence services and security infrastructure development.