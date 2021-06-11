These 10 stocks turned multibaggers from Sensex's previous best to current high

After four months of correction and consolidation, the BSE Sensex hit a record high on June 11. The Sensex touched 52,641.53, surpassing its previous record of 52,516.76 on February 16. The Nifty50 also touched a new high at 15,835.55.

The Sensex ended the day 174.29 points higher to 52,474.76 and the Nifty gained 61.60 points to close at 15,799.40

The consistent fall in COVID cases is believed to be the primary reason for the gains. “There is high optimism, largely due to the receding COVID cases and the beginning of unlocking by states. Further, demand improvement and revival in growth will aid the rally,” Ajit Mishra, VP- Research at Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

Several stocks which have not seen any consolidation for a long time have, in fact, outpaced others. Among them, the top 10 reported more than 100 percent gains.

Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Balrampur Chini Mills, MMTC, Hindustan Copper, Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and JSW Energy are the 10 stocks. They have gained 100-219 percent since February 16, 2021.

Adani Group leads the pack

Four stocks in the list were from the Adani Group. In fact, Adani Group stocks have been giving spectacular returns over the past one year.

“It can be said that the conglomerate has been doing well on almost all fronts and seems to have benefited the most from the economic recovery after the first lockdown,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, told Moneycontrol.

“The group, as a whole, received a boost from its FMCG business line, benefiting from rising soya prices over the past year. The rally in shares are not just based on their financials but also on expectations of growth in the conglomerate's earnings and size. A slew of licences and infrastructure assets won by group companies in the last three years also helped," he said.

Broader market joins the rally

The broader space also remained active, along with frontliners, as the fear of a second COVID wave started easing in the last one month, raising the hopes of a complete unlocking sooner, which can boost earnings and economic growth in the coming quarters.

Metals, IT, healthcare, infrastructure, industrials, FMCG and energy stocks were at the forefront of this rally. The BSE midcap index was up 13 percent and smallcap index rallied 26.5 percent in nearly four months.

43 stocks register 50-99% gains in 4 months

The momentum was so strong that more than four-fifth of the BSE500 stocks traded in positive terrain, of which nearly 300 stocks clocked at least double-digit gains.

Moreover, 43 stocks registered 50-99 percent gains in nearly four months. They include PNB Housing Finance, Gateway Distriparks, SAIL, BHEL, HFCL, Lux Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Coffee, Laurus Labs, Birlasoft, Tata Steel, HEG, NMDC, UPL, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Graphite India, Metropolis Healthcare, CSB Bank, CCL Products (India) and NBCC (India).

Given the rising hope that the economy may open up fully in the coming weeks, experts expect the momentum to continue and indices newer levels, though intermittently, there could be corrections and consolidation.

"As things are returning to normalcy, we expect the overall trend of the benchmark indices to be constructive, and, therefore, the Sensex seems to hold the potential to test its psychological resistance level of 55,000 in the near future," said Garg.

"However, we may witness some amount of profit-booking as we approach the resistance level of 55,000. Investors can consider holding their positions as we expect the rally to continue," he added.

Foreign institutional investors also turned supportive since the second half of May, though they turned net sellers to the tune of over Rs 6,000 crore in May. Since the second half of May, they have net-bought shares worth more than Rs 7,300 crore.

The views and investment tips by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.