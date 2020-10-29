These 10 stocks in Ashish Kacholia's portfolio have risen 100-200% since March

Ashish Kacholia, known for spotting quality stocks in the small and midcap universe, saw most of the stocks reclaiming lost glory. As many as 13 companies in which he has a stake have released their shareholding pattern for the September quarter. 10 of these 13 stocks more than doubled since March, data showed.

Stocks in the portfolio of Kacholia in which he holds more than 1 percent stake include Majesco, Birlasoft, HLE Glasscoat, Vaibhav Global, Vishnu Chemicals and Paushak.

Kacholia increased stake in five companies and reduced exposure sequentially in one during the September quarter as compared to the June quarter, shareholding data available on AceEquity as of October 24 showed. He left his stake unchanged in seven companies.

The D-Street veteran investor raised his stake in HLE Glascoat during the September quarter to 1.29 percent compared to 1.03 percent in the previous quarter. Beating the downturn, shares of HLE Glascoat have more than doubled investor wealth since March.

HLE Glascoat is based in the western part of India, specializes in the design and manufacturing of Carbon Steel Glass Lined Equipment viz. Reactors, Receivers / Storage Tanks, etc.

HLE Glascoat caters to the requirement of leading Pharmaceutical / API, Specialty Chemicals, Dyes / Colours, Agro Chemicals, Food Processing, and allied Industries.

The other three companies in which Kacholia raised his stake sequentially at the end of the September quarter are Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Paushak, DFM Foods, and Safari Industries (India) Ltd, data from AceEquity showed.

Table: It mentions only those companies in which Ashish Kacholia held over 1 percent stake in the September quarter as of data collated on October 24. This may not be his complete portfolio. The table is for reference and not for buy or sell ideas:

Kacholia booked profit in Majesco which rallied as much as 245 percent since March. He reduced stake in Majesco to 2.32 percent for the quarter ended September when compared to the June quarter when it stood at 3.1 percent.

The company deals with cloud-computing, microservices-based, and API-enabled. The technology works in the cloud to help carriers transform complexity into simple experiences that make innovation faster and easier.

There are as many as 7 companies in which Kacholia held the stake constant on a sequential basis. As many as six out of seven companies rose more than 100 percent since March.

Stocks which more than doubled include Birlasoft, Shaily Engineering, Vaibhav Global, Vishnu Chemicals, Actysil, and Poly Medicure.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. These are not buy or sell recommendations.