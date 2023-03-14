 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thermax to benefit from China plus one, green hydrogen foray, says Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Jefferies said China plus one benefits have begun with boiler orders from global players whereas green hydrogen foray with an Australian firm that is working on an electrolyser facility, can be another growth avenue for Thermax.

Jefferies has retained ‘buy’ rating on Thermax as the brokerage firm believes the company’s brand is well-placed to be a leader for India in terms of clean water, clear air and clean energy solutions.

“We believe over the next 12-24 months, capex growth should sustain backed by infrastructure spend, PLI linked incentive capex, industrial capex and housing recovery,” it said in a note to clients.

The brokerage firm said that China plus one benefits have begun with boiler orders from global players whereas green hydrogen foray with an Australian firm that is working on an electrolyser facility, is seen as another growth avenue for Thermax.

Multiple analysts see Thermax benefitting from the increasing demand for green energy solutions across sectors. The heavy electrical equipment maker’s order book remains strong at Rs 9,859 crore, up 33 percent YoY, as of December end 2022.